Arizona QBs sharper on Day 2; cornerbacks, WR Curry, punter Loop among standouts

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second practice of training camp Saturday morning. Here are some notes, takeaways and tidbits:

* The quarterbacks, collectively, performed better than in the first practice. They were more decisive and produced more touchdowns. Team drills and 7-on-7 work again were limited to the red zone, forcing quick decisions and small-window throws. The QBs were far from perfect, but they made positive strides.

* After covering Boobie Curry in one-on-ones Friday, Christian Roland-Wallace was assigned Brian Casteel on Saturday. Casteel made a diving catch for a touchdown in their first matchup; Roland-Wallace broke up the next pass headed Casteel’s way.

* Roland-Wallace and Isaiah Rutherford continue to build on their strong springs. They’re head and shoulders above the rest of the cornerback group.

* Curry had a strong day. His best play came on a back-shoulder fade to the right side of the end zone. Curry snatched the ball and stayed inbounds despite tight coverage from Rutherford. Will Plummer put the ball in just the right place.