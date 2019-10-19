The last time Khalil Tate took the field at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, he was in the midst of taking the college football world by storm.
That November 2017 night ended with Tate, an Inglewood native, in tears; his second-half comeback big against USC had fallen short.
Nearly two years later, Tate and the Arizona Wildcats are still looking to recapture the magic that made him one of the most exciting players in college football.
Saturday, Tate will face off against a Los Angeles school for the final time in his collegiate career. His performances have been a mixed bag: He's 1-3 in games started against Los Angeles schools, and 1-4 overall when you count his relief appearance in 2016. (Tate did not play vs UCLA in both 2018 and 2019 due to injury). However, Tate has shown flashes of brilliance against the Bruins and Trojans; his comeback attempt at USC in 2017 is one of the most impressive offensive performances in recent UA history.
Here's a look at Tate's performances against the Los Angeles schools.
Oct. 1, 2016 at UCLA
Final score: UCLA 45, Arizona 24
Stats: 5 for 9, 72 yards passing, 2 TDs, 79 yards rushing.
UA starting quarterback Brandon Dawkins took a punishing hit from UCLA linebacker Kenny Young, and Tate made his first collegiate appearance in relief. Tate led three scoring drives in four series, but the Wildcats' defense surrendered four touchdowns to Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen.
Oct. 15, 2016 vs USC
Final score: USC 48, Arizona 14
Stats: 7 for 18, 58 yards passing, 1 INT, 72 yards rushing.
This was Tate's first start as a true freshman back when Sam Darnold and JuJu Smith-Schuster donned USC jerseys. Tate got the starting nod due to injuries to quarterbacks Anu Solomon and Brandon Dawkins. His home debut was largely a forgettable one as the Trojans routed the Cats, racking up a 34-7 lead before halftime.
Oct. 14, 2017 vs. UCLA
Final score: Arizona 47, UCLA 30
Stats: 9 for 13 passing, 148 yards, 1 TD, 230 yards rushing, 2 TDs.
Tate, a sophomore at the time, was coming off his record-breaking rushing performance against Colorado. The dual-threat quarterback delivered again in a big way, totaling 378 yards of offense and busted out touchdown runs of 45 and 71 yards.
Nov. 5, 2017 at USC
Final score: USC 49, Arizona 35
Stats: 14 for 31, 146 yards passing, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 161 yards rushing, 1 TD.
Hard to believe now that 161 yards was only the fourth-best rushing performance from Tate in 2017. Tate was bottled up early on and the Wildcats fell behind 28-6 early in the third quarter. But Tate helped UA erase the deficit in roughly 11 minutes as he ran for a score and threw for two more. But two costly interceptions allowed the Trojans to score a couple touchdowns late and hold on.
Sept. 29, 2018 vs USC
Final score: USC 24, Arizona 20
Stats: 16 for 33, 232 yards passing, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 38 yards rushing.
Tate and the offense spent most of the night stifled by the Trojans' defense, trailing 24-0 at one point. Arizona put up 20 answered points but couldn't get the ball back one more time late in the fourth quarter. Tate, still bothered by an ankle injury the hampered him most of last year, posted his second worst completion percentage of the season and averaged less than three yards per carry.