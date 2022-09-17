Arizona rallies to defeat North Dakota State; Wildcats improve to 2-1

Arizona proved how far it has come under Jedd Fisch on Saturday night.

The Wildcats rallied to defeat North Dakota State 31-28 in front of a bipartisan crowd of 41,211 at Arizona Stadium.

The Bison, nine-time FCS champions, had defeated six consecutive FBS opponents. They were favored by 3.5 points over the Cats.

NDSU tried to bully Arizona and often succeeded. But the Wildcats stood tall when they had to and won a game they wouldn’t have won last season.

Arizona — which went 1-11 in 2021 — improved to 2-1 heading into Pac-12 play. The UA visits Cal next Saturday.

The Wildcats took the lead with 4:53 remaining on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Jayden de Laura to Jacob Cowing. The UA defense, which had struggled to stop NDSU’s rushing attack all game, then came up with its big series of the night.

The Wildcats forced the Bison into a three-and-out. NDSU (2-1) never got the ball back.

De Laura passed for 229 yards and rushed for 50. Arizona won despite yielding 283 yards on the ground, including 186 in the second half.

It became a game of punching and counterpunching over the final two quarters.

After each team went three-and-out, the Bison put together a 76-yard touchdown drive. All six play were runs. Some featured two fullbacks in the backfield. Hunter Luepke’s second TD, on a pitch from the 6, gave NDSU a 21-17 lead.

Arizona responded with a 75-yard TD march. De Laura converted a third-and-13 via a 23-yard pass to Dorian Singer. The Wildcats’ freshman running backs took it from there. Rayshon Luke ripped off a career-long 28-yard run to the NDSU 2. Jonah Coleman then plunged across the goal line to give Arizona a 24-21 edge.

The Bison answered, again turning to their relentless ground attack. This time, six of the seven plays were runs. Luepke broke multiple tackles en route to a 38-yard score, his third touchdown of the game.

A sack derailed Arizona’s next drive, leading to a field-goal attempt. Tyler Loop missed from 43 yards — the first missed kick of his college career. He had made 15 consecutive field goals.

The Wildcats desperately needed a stop, and the defense delivered. Jerry Roberts and Jalen Harris combined to stuff QB Cole Payton on fourth-and-2 from the UA 23.

Arizona then converted a fourth-and-1 on a 5-yard pass from de Laura to Cowing. On the next play, de Laura stepped up in the pocket and hit Cowing for the winning touchdown.

Arizona led 17-14 at halftime.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter. After Arizona stopped NDSU on fourth down thanks to a Christian Roland-Wallace pass breakup, the Wildcats drove 59 yards in eight plays. A 34-yard pass from de Laura to tight end Tanner McLachlan set up first-and-goal. One play later, Michael Wiley scored from the 6 to give Arizona a 7-0 lead.

The Bison answered immediately, putting together a nine-play, 80-yard TD drive. They finished it with a 31-yard pass from Cam Miller to Luepke. The Wildcats bit hard on a play-action fake, and no one covered Luepke out of the backfield.

After the Wildcats failed to convert a fourth down from their 33, the Bison were in position to take the lead. But on second-and-goal from the 5, Hunter Echols sacked Miller, forcing him to fumble. Roberts recovered the ball at the UA 17. The takeaway was Arizona’s sixth of the season, matching its total from 2021.

Arizona capitalized on the turnover. The drive began with a 9-yard scramble by de Laura, who rushed six times in the first half after being reluctant to run last week. It ended with de Laura scoring from the 7 on a QB draw. In between, he connected with McLachlan for 16 yards on a play where the Wildcats split their tackles out wide.

NDSU tied it up again with 50 second left in the half. Miller again connected downfield with Luepke, the Bison’s all-purpose back, this time for 25 yards to the UA 2. Miller ran it in two plays later.

Despite having only one timeout, Arizona was able to get into field-goal range. Loop’s 36-yarder gave the Wildcats a 17-14 lead.

Extra points

• Arizona came out in a 4-3 defense a departure from the 4-2-5 they played in the first two games. Freshman Jacob Manu made his first career start and served as the third linebacker.

• UA cornerback Treydan Stukes made his first start of the season. Stukes missed the opener because of a leg injury. He played limited snaps last week vs. Mississippi State.

• Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea suited up for Arizona after missing most of the MSU game.