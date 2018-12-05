Arizona Wildcats football practice (copy)

Arizona ranks next-to-last among the 10 public schools in the Pac-12 when it comes to salary paid to assistant football coaches, according to a USA Today database published Wednesday.

The UA pays its assistant coaches a total of $3.155 million annually. Among the 10 Pac-12 schools in the survey, only Oregon State — at $3.075 million — pays less.  The gap between Arizona and the No. 4 school on the list, Cal, is less than $600,000. Cal pays its 10 assistants $3.742 million.

Washington and Oregon are the only public Pac-12 schools that pay their assistants more than $5 million collectively. UCLA is the only other school that’s north of $4 million. USC and Stanford, which are private schools, are not part of the survey.

Here’s how the 10 public schools in the Pac-12 stack up:

1. Washington | $5.465M

2. Oregon | $5.345M

3. UCLA | $4.17M

4. Cal | $3.742M

5. Arizona State | $3.73M

6. Utah | $3.625M

7. Colorado | $3.352M

8. Washington State | $3.228M

9. Arizona | $3.155M

10. Oregon State | $3.075M

Arizona’s highest-paid assistant is offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone, who makes $600,000 annually. The second-highest paid assistant is defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, who’s at $560,000.

Below are the UA assistants’ salaries, in descending order. Note that running backs coach Clarence McKinney just accepted the head coach's job at Texas Southern and is no longer on the staff.

  • Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone | $600,000
  • Defensive coordinator Marcel Yates | $560,000 
  • Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert | $400,000
  • Running backs coach Clarence McKinney | $310,000
  • Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin | $260,000
  • Safeties coach John Rushing | $225,000
  • Defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei | $215,000
  • Inside receivers coach Theron Aych | $200,000
  • Outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone | $200,000
  • Special teams coach Jeremy Springer | $185,000

