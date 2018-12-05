Arizona ranks next-to-last among the 10 public schools in the Pac-12 when it comes to salary paid to assistant football coaches, according to a USA Today database published Wednesday.
The UA pays its assistant coaches a total of $3.155 million annually. Among the 10 Pac-12 schools in the survey, only Oregon State — at $3.075 million — pays less. The gap between Arizona and the No. 4 school on the list, Cal, is less than $600,000. Cal pays its 10 assistants $3.742 million.
Washington and Oregon are the only public Pac-12 schools that pay their assistants more than $5 million collectively. UCLA is the only other school that’s north of $4 million. USC and Stanford, which are private schools, are not part of the survey.
Here’s how the 10 public schools in the Pac-12 stack up:
1. Washington | $5.465M
2. Oregon | $5.345M
3. UCLA | $4.17M
4. Cal | $3.742M
5. Arizona State | $3.73M
6. Utah | $3.625M
7. Colorado | $3.352M
8. Washington State | $3.228M
9. Arizona | $3.155M
10. Oregon State | $3.075M
Arizona’s highest-paid assistant is offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone, who makes $600,000 annually. The second-highest paid assistant is defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, who’s at $560,000.
Below are the UA assistants’ salaries, in descending order. Note that running backs coach Clarence McKinney just accepted the head coach's job at Texas Southern and is no longer on the staff.
- Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone | $600,000
- Defensive coordinator Marcel Yates | $560,000
- Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert | $400,000
- Running backs coach Clarence McKinney | $310,000
- Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin | $260,000
- Safeties coach John Rushing | $225,000
- Defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei | $215,000
- Inside receivers coach Theron Aych | $200,000
- Outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone | $200,000
- Special teams coach Jeremy Springer | $185,000
Check out Arizona's 2019 schedule here
Game 1: at Hawaii
When: Aug. 24
Where: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu
Series history: Arizona leads the all-time series, 5-0.
The last time: Arizona beat the Rainbow Warriors 27-6 in its 1998 season opener. The Wildcats went on to finish 12-1, the best win total in program history.
Did you know? Kevin Sumlin’s downfield passing attack stems from the offense used by former Hawaii coach June Jones and Rainbow Warriors assistant Mouse Davis.
Game 2: vs. Northern Arizona
When: Sept. 7
Where: Arizona Stadium
Series history: Arizona leads the all-time series, 14-1
The last time: Arizona opened the 2017 season with a 62-24 win over the Lumberjacks at Arizona Stadium.
Did you know? NAU’s lone win in the series came Oct. 29, 1932, when NAU was known as Arizona State Teachers College.
Game 3: vs. Texas Tech
When: Sept. 14
Where: Arizona Stadium
Series history: Texas Tech leads the all-time series, 26-4-2.
The last time: The Red Raiders beat Arizona 24-14 in 1989.
Did you know? Next season will mark the teams’ first game in 20 years; however, the two schools were regular opponents for decades before Arizona joined the Pac-12. Consider: The schools played in 1971, ’72, ’73, ’74, ’75, ’76, ’77, ’78 and ’79 — with the Red Raiders going 7-1-1.
Game 4: vs. UCLA
When: Sept. 28
Where: Arizona Stadium
Series history: UCLA leads the all-time series, 25-16-2.
The last time: UCLA beat Arizona 31-30 at the Rose Bowl in October.
Did you know? UCLA’s 2018 win over the Wildcats was the first game in the series decided by a touchdown or less since 2013, when the Bruins beat the Wildcats 31-26 in Tucson.
Game 5: at Colorado
When: Oct. 5
Where: Folsom Field; Boulder, Colorado
Series history: Colorado leads the all-time series, 14-7.
The last time: Arizona beat the Buffaloes 42-34 when the teams met in November.
Did you know? The series resumed when CU joined the Pac-12 in 2011; before that, the teams had played just once twice since 1960. Arizona is 6-2 against Colorado since 2011.
Game 6: vs. Washington
When: Oct. 12 (Family Weekend)
Where: Arizona Stadium
Series history: Washington leads the all-time series, 20-11-1.
The last time: The Huskies beat the UA 35-28 in 2016. The teams did not play in 2017 and 2018 because of a Pac-12 scheduling quirk.
Did you know? The lone tie in the series came in 1987, a season in which the UA finished 4-4-3.
Game 7: at USC
When: Oct. 19
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Series history: USC leads the all-time series, 34-8.
The last time: The Trojans beat the Wildcats 24-20 in September.
Did you know? The teams first played in 1916 in Phoenix, with the Trojans winning 20-7. USC received the moniker “Trojans” just four years earlier; before that, the team was known as the Methodists or Wesleyans. Arizona switched its nickname from “Varsity” to “Wildcats” in 1914.
Game 8: at Stanford
When: Oct. 26
Where: Stanford Stadium; Stanford, California
Series history: Stanford leads the all-time series, 16-14.
The last time: Stanford beat the Wildcats 34-10 in 2016. The teams did not play in 2017 and 2018 because of a Pac-12’s scheduling quirk.
Did you know? The teams moved their 1986 Pac-10 Conference game to Tokyo, a game the Cardinal won 29-24.
Game 9: vs. Oregon State
When: Nov. 2 (Homecoming)
Where: Arizona Stadium
Series history: Arizona leads the all-time series, 24-15-1.
The last time: Arizona beat OSU in September, 35-14.
Did you know? OSU coach Jonathan Smith was the Beavers’ starting quarterback from 1998-2001, where he went 2-2 against the UA.
Game 10: at Oregon
When: Nov.16
Where: Autzen Stadium; Eugene, Oregon
Series history: Oregon leads the all-time series, 26-17.
The last time: Oregon beat the UA 44-15 in October.
Did you know? The teams played their 1961 game, a 15-6 UA win, in Portland. It marks one of just two times the series has been played outside of Eugene or Tucson. The other? The 2014 Pac-12 Championship Game, played in Santa Clara, California.
Game 11: vs. Utah
When: Nov. 23
Where: Arizona Stadium
Series history: Utah leads the all-time series, 23-19-2.
The last time: Utah beat the UA 42-10 in October.
Did you know? Arizona and Utah played each other in the 1994 Freedom Bowl, held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Utes’ quarterback in that game: Mike McCoy, who was (for a brief time) offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.
Game 12: at Arizona State
When: Nov. 29 (Friday)
Where: Sun Devil Stadium; Tempe
Series history: Arizona leads the all-time series, 49-42-1, though a handful of the games remain in dispute.
The last time: Arizona State rallied to beat the Wildcats 41-40 in November.
Did you know? The first-ever UA-ASU game, 1899, was played at Tucson’s Carrillo Gardens, now the site of Carrillo K-5 Magnet School, 440 S. Main Ave. The gardens initially included boat rides, a shooting gallery, and – according to the Tucson Weekly — a race track where ponies were ridden by monkeys. Arizona lost the 1899 game, 11-2.