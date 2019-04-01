DeMarco Murray Cowboys

Comeback? Arizona RB coach and former Dallas Cowboy DeMarco Murray executed an April Fools' prank on Twitter.

 Tim Sharp / AP Photo

Arizona Wildcats running backs coach DeMarco Murray turned 31 in February. He’s young enough, and fit enough, to still be playing.

So when Murray tweeted Monday morning that he was planning a comeback with the Dallas Cowboys, it seemed believable.

Of course, today is April Fools’ Day. Murray’s tweet, he later revealed, was a prank.

Murray played for the Tennessee Titans in 2017, rushing for 659 yards. He played for the Cowboys from 2011-14, earning AP Offensive Player of the Year honors in his final season in Dallas when he rushed for a league-high 1,845 yards.

Murray is in his first season as a UA assistant after working as a college football analyst for Fox Sports last season.

