Arizona Wildcats running backs coach DeMarco Murray turned 31 in February. He’s young enough, and fit enough, to still be playing.
So when Murray tweeted Monday morning that he was planning a comeback with the Dallas Cowboys, it seemed believable.
After much consideration and thought, excited to be back with my man @JasonWitten and the @dallascowboys , two rushing champs in the same backfield. Let’s get it @EzekielElliott 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥— DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) April 1, 2019
Of course, today is April Fools’ Day. Murray’s tweet, he later revealed, was a prank.
Never too old for April Fools right?... 🤔🤣🤣 #beardown pic.twitter.com/U7kvR7jZRA— DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) April 1, 2019
Murray played for the Tennessee Titans in 2017, rushing for 659 yards. He played for the Cowboys from 2011-14, earning AP Offensive Player of the Year honors in his final season in Dallas when he rushed for a league-high 1,845 yards.
Murray is in his first season as a UA assistant after working as a college football analyst for Fox Sports last season.