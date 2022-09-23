Arizona RB Michael Wiley memorably closed out Cal, and he’s only gotten better since

Although it was one of the most meaningful victories in program history, the Arizona Wildcats haven’t spent much time this week talking about last year’s game against Cal.

Actually, none at all.

"We don't reference it," said UA coach Jedd Fisch, whose team opens Pac-12 play against the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. "We don't spend time dealing with (it). The team was completely different. We're a different team. They're a different team."

Much has changed since Arizona defeated Cal 10-3 on Nov. 6 to end a school-record 20-game losing streak. The Wildcats have turned over nearly half their roster since the end of last season.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll said the staff "blinked" the film from last year’s game, in which Cal was missing more than 20 players because of COVID-19 protocols. But something did stand out to Carroll during that review.

"The cool thing is that you see the development of some of our players," Carroll said. "Mike Wiley looks like a completely different football player from last year. So that's a great testament to the kid — his buy-in to the program, the weight room, strength-training program, nutrition, the whole thing."

Tailback Michael Wiley scored the winning — and only — touchdown in that game. It was the second consecutive game in which he scored. He would end the season with a five-game TD streak — no small feat on a team that struggled to score touchdowns.

Wiley is among a handful of players who form the connective tissue between that UA squad and this one. He scored the winning TD vs. Cal and locked up last week’s victory over North Dakota State with a decisive third-down run. He has been a constant, reliable presence amid significant change.

"He's just a fantastic person," Fisch said. "He does everything right."

The fourth-year junior from Houston is also a much-improved player. He has nearly doubled his yards per carry from a year ago, from 3.3 to 6.2; he’s second on the team with 209 scrimmage yards; he’s averaging a career-high 7.0 yards per touch; and he has a pair of touchdowns.

It’s a testament to Wiley’s work ethic, his competitive nature and, critically, his health. The latter was a bigger issue than was widely known last season.

Playing through pain

Wiley missed a chunk of spring practice in 2021 because of a hamstring injury. He didn’t play in the Oct. 22 game against Washington because of a back injury. It wasn’t just a one-week thing.

"He had some back issues to the point where we considered taking a steroid shot in the spine," said Faron Wiley, Michael’s father. "We almost shut it down."

Michael didn’t feel like himself, his dad said. He lacked strength and explosion.

"He didn’t feel like he had that extra punch running the ball," Faron Wiley said.

All football players face that dilemma at one point or another: Do I keep playing, even though I’m not at my best? Or do I sit out to get my body right — abandoning my teammates in the process?

"The tough thing about football is, you gotta be able to play hurt," Wiley’s father said. "When you play hurt or you’re playing in pain or have a back issue, you’re limited. People start to question you and your capabilities."

The Wileys ultimately decided that Michael would finish the season. In the end, it wasn’t that difficult a choice.

"I know the reason Michael didn’t want to sit out — we were winless," his father said. "He didn’t want to shut it down when the team was oh-and-whatever-it-was at the time."

Arizona was 0-8 when it hosted Cal last November. The Wildcats’ win that afternoon enabled the program to put the losing streak in the rear-view mirror.

Michael Wiley will remember that day forever.

"That’ll always be in my mind," he said before the season. "I have a poster of me just running through the end zone. I can look at it every time I wake up."

What does he think about when he looks at it?

"Joy," Wiley said. "Unfortunately, the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to. But we worked hard for that. They can never take that away from us."

'Unfinished business'

Wiley came into 2022 seeking more team and personal success.

He led the Wildcats with six touchdowns last season and compiled a career-best 599 scrimmage yards. But he knew his 3.3-yard average per carry was subpar. He knew he needed to break more tackles.

Working with Tyler Owens and the UA strength staff, Wiley built up his body. He got bigger, stronger and faster.

As a rusher, Wiley is averaging 3.86 yards after contact per attempt, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s a 1.58-yard gain over last season.

Wiley has forced 15 missed tackles in 30 touches this season, per PFF, a rate of 50%. He had 46 forced missed tackles in 213 touches — 21.6% — entering this season.

"His first two years he flashed talent, but he wasn’t a guy," Faron Wiley said. "Last year, he was hoping to be the guy, but his body didn’t cooperate. He had to play with a chip on his shoulder this year. For young men, that’s always a huge motivating factor."

More motivation arrived in the offseason. Arizona brought in three running backs: freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon Luke and transfer DJ Williams. All four have played, but Wiley has started every game and has played by far the most snaps.

During training camp, Wiley described his career to date as "unfinished business." He believed he had a lot more to give. He has delivered so far.

"I got a lot of things I need to show the world," he said in August. "Like an unwritten script. I need to just lay it all on the line and show the people what I can do.