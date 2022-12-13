Arizona receiver Anthony Simpson enters transfer portal after two seasons with Wildcats

Arizona's wide receiver room continues to shrink, after sophomore Anthony Simpson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Simpson is the third UA receiver to enter the transfer portal, along with Pac-12 leading receiver Dorian Singer and Tucson native Jamarye Joiner.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 205-pound Pawling, New York native was a late and under-the-radar addition to the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class once head coach Jedd Fisch was hired. Simpson was recruited as a two-way player, but committed to wide receiver upon arriving to the UA.

In Simpson's two seasons at Arizona, he primarily played special teams as a kick returner. After an impressive offseason workout regimen and preseason training camp, Simpson earned the coveted No. 1 jersey for the 2022 season. In 11 games this season, Simpson had 342 yards on 18 kickoff return attempts. On offense, Simpson had four catches for 56 yards, including a 51-yard reception against Utah.

Simpson was expected to compete for one of Arizona's three starting receiver positions, with Singer entering the portal, and starting alongside star returners Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan.

Days before entering the portal, Simpson tweeted, "I came to Arizona to help make a difference in the program. I work so hard, so that my brothers can trust me anytime we step on the field for battle. I'm a relentless competitor, Tucson, let me help. #Free1"