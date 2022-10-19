Arizona receiver Dorian Singer added to Biletnikoff Award midseason watch list

Another Wildcat has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Dorian Singer was added to the midseason watch, which is given annually to the top wide receiver in college football. Singer joins fellow Wildcat Jacob Cowing who was on the watch list entering the season.

Singer, the 6-foot-1-inch sophomore from Saint Paul, Minnesota, is second on the team behind Cowing with 41 catches for 605 yards and two touchdowns. Singer notched eight receptions 103 yards against Cal, and 163 yards on nine catches the following week against Oregon. In last week's loss to Washington, Singer hauled in six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.