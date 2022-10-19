 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arizona receiver Dorian Singer added to Biletnikoff Award midseason watch list

Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) makes a one-handed grab over Colorado cornerback Nigel Bethel Jr. (27) to get the Wildcats inside the Buffalo one in the second quarter of their Pac 12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 1, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Another Wildcat has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. 

Dorian Singer was added to the midseason watch, which is given annually to the top wide receiver in college football. Singer joins fellow Wildcat Jacob Cowing who was on the watch list entering the season. 

Singer, the 6-foot-1-inch sophomore from Saint Paul, Minnesota, is second on the team behind Cowing with 41 catches for 605 yards and two touchdowns. Singer notched eight receptions 103 yards against Cal, and 163 yards on nine catches the following week against Oregon. In last week's loss to Washington, Singer hauled in six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona has a bye this week and will return next Saturday to host No. 12 USC at 4 p.m. for homecoming.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News