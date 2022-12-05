Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing announces return to Wildcats in 2023

Jacob Cowing is back.

Arizona's star wide receiver, who leads the Pac-12 in receptions (85) this season, announced on his social media accounts Monday night that he's returning to the Wildcats in 2023.

Cowing announced his decision with a video hours after receiver counterpart Dorian Singer, who leads the conference in receiving yards, revealed that he's entering the transfer portal.

"Ever since I was young, I dreamed about playing the game I love professionally," Cowing said in the video. "After careful consideration and talking with my family and loved ones, I have decided that one year is not enough. Wildcat nation, we still have business to take care of."

Wildcat nation.! Let’s run it back 💯 pic.twitter.com/Phk2x21P6g — Jacob Cowing (@jaycowing_) December 6, 2022

After three seasons at UTEP, Cowing transferred to Arizona this past season and quickly emerged as one of the Wildcats' top play-makers on offense alongside Singer and star freshman Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan, catching 85 passes for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns; his 85 receptions also ranks third in single-season program history behind Bobby Wade and Dennis Northcutt.

Cowing, who is likely to become Arizona's first All-Pac-12 selection since Juron Criner in 2010, was named a first-team conference selection by Pro Football Focus last week.