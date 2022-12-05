 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing announces return to Wildcats in 2023

100222-tuc-spt-uafb-p15.jpg

Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) stiff arms his way to more yardage past Colorado safety Tyrin Taylor in the third quarter of the Oct. 1 game.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Jacob Cowing is back. 

Arizona's star wide receiver, who leads the Pac-12 in receptions (85) this season, announced on his social media accounts Monday night that he's returning to the Wildcats in 2023.

Cowing announced his decision with a video hours after receiver counterpart Dorian Singer, who leads the conference in receiving yards, revealed that he's entering the transfer portal. 

"Ever since I was young, I dreamed about playing the game I love professionally," Cowing said in the video. "After careful consideration and talking with my family and loved ones, I have decided that one year is not enough. Wildcat nation, we still have business to take care of." 

People are also reading…

After three seasons at UTEP, Cowing transferred to Arizona this past season and quickly emerged as one of the Wildcats' top play-makers on offense alongside Singer and star freshman Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan, catching 85 passes for 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns; his 85 receptions also ranks third in single-season program history behind Bobby Wade and Dennis Northcutt. 

Cowing, who is likely to become Arizona's first All-Pac-12 selection since Juron Criner in 2010, was named a first-team conference selection by Pro Football Focus last week. 

Cowing has 226 catches for 3,629 yards and 20 touchdowns over his four-year college career.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News