Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing and quarterback Jayden de Laura were named to the Maxwell Award watch list Monday morning. The media-voted award is given to the top college football player nationally.

The winner of the Maxwell Award will be announced during the College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

Cowing and de Laura, whom both transferred to the UA last season, boosted the Wildcats' offense to the sixth-best passing unit in 2022.

Cowing, who was selected to the preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team as a wide receiver and all-purpose special teams player, returned to Arizona after leading the Pac-12 in receptions (85), which is also the third-most by a Wildcat in a season behind Bobby Wade and Dennis Northcutt.

De Laura, the former Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, threw for 3,685 yards and 25 touchdowns, albeit threw a Pac-12-worst 13 interceptions, including a career-high four picks against his former team Washington State. De Laura's 3,685 yards is third by a UA in a quarterback in a season behind Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama.