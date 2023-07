Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing and left tackle Jordan Morgan were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 Second Team Tuesday afternoon.

Cowing, who led the Pac-12 in receptions (85) last season, was named an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection for the second straight year. Cowing was voted by media to the All-Pac-12 Special Teams Second Team as an all-purpose player.

Morgan was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention following a productive 2022 campaign that was cut short due to a season-ending knee injury he suffered against UCLA.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, running back Michael Wiley, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, linebacker Justin Flowe, kicker Tyler Loop and punter Kyle Ostendorp were honorable mentions.

Former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer, who transferred to USC earlier this year, enters the year as an All-Pac-12 First Team selection; fellow Wildcats-converted-Trojans in cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs were dubbed honorable mentions on Tuesday.

After transferring to the UA from UTEP over a year ago, Cowing emerged as the conference's top pass-catcher and his 85 receptions last season ranks third in Arizona single-season history behind Bobby Wade (93) and Dennis Northcutt (88).

Morgan, the 6-6, 320-pound Marana native, was expected to declare for the NFL Draft and potentially become a late first-rounder or Day 2 pick, but the knee injury hurt his stock and announced his return before spring ball. Morgan wasn't active during spring practices, but is expected to be fully healthy at the start of preseason training camp on Aug. 2.

Arizona kicks off the season against Northern Arizona on Sept. 2.

Here's a complete look at the preseason All-Pac-12 team:

First Team Offense

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, USC

Running back: Damien Martinez, Oregon State

Running back: Bucky Irving, Oregon

Wide receiver: Rome Odunze, Washington

Wide receiver: Dorian Singer, USC

Tight end: Brant Kuithe, Utah

Offensive line: Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Offensive line: Joshua Gray, Oregon State

Offensive line: Troy Fautanu, Washington

Offensive line: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Offensive line: Keaton Bills, Utah

Second Team Offense

Quarterback: Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Running back: Jaydn Ott, Cal

Running back: Carson Steele, UCLA

Wide receiver: Jalen McMillan, Washington

Wide receiver: Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Tight end: Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford

Offensive line: Jake Levengood, Oregon State

Offensive line: Justin Dedich, USC

Offensive line: Jonah Monheim, USC

Offensive line: Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Offensive line: Jarrett Kingston, USC

First Team Defense

Defensive line: Bralen Trice, Washington

Defensive line: Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Defensive line: Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Defensive line: Junior Tafuna, Utah

Linebacker: Jackson Sirmon, Cal

Linebacker: Karene Reid, Utah

Linebacker: Darius Muasau, UCLA

Defensive back: Cole Bishop, Utah

Defensive back: Calen Bullock, USC

Defensive back: Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Defensive back: Travis Hunter, Colorado

Second Team Defense

Defensive line: Brennan Jackson, Washington State

Defensive line: Ron Stone Jr., Washington State

Defensive line: Van Fillinger, Utah

Defensive line: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

Linebacker: Lander Barton, Utah

Linebacker: Mason Cobb, USC

Linebacker: Eric Gentry, USC

Defensive back: Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

Defensive back: Jabbar Muhammad, Washington

Defensive back: Craig Woodson, Cal

Defensive back: Evan Williams, Oregon

First Team Specialists

Kicker: Joshua Karty, Stanford

Punter: Eddie Czaplicki, USC

All-purpose: Travis Hunter, Colorado

All-purpose: Raleek Brown, USC

Returner: Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Second Team Specialists

Kicker: Camden Lewis, Oregon

Punter: Nick Haberer, Washington State

All-purpose: Jacob Cowing, Arizona