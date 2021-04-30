Arizona receiver Jamarye Joiner undergoes foot surgery, could miss first month of season

Jamarye Joiner can't shake the foot injury that's been nagging him since the 2019 season.

The Arizona Wildcats redshirt sophomore wide receiver underwent surgery Friday morning for a Jones fracture, a small break on the outer side of Joiner's left foot also known as the fifth metatarsal, and could miss the first month of the 2021 season.

Full recovery for this injury the first time is anywhere between six to 12 weeks, which is ideal timing for Joiner since the Wildcats just concluded spring ball and are heading into the summer before preseason training camp.

Unfortunately for Joiner, it's the second time he's gone through the process of healing a fractured foot, and the surgeons were unable to remove the screw from the first surgery and bone grafted a plate with another screw, his mother, Christina Peña, told the Star. Joiner isn't expected to be 100% healthy until September — potentially October — depending on how quickly he recovers.

Joiner experienced discomfort in his foot in 2019, but thought it was because of his new cleats, and "pretty much had that feeling all season," he said in October. Playing through pain, Joiner appeared in all 12 games and caught 34 passes for a team-high 552 yards and five touchdowns, including a 140-yard, two-touchdown outing at Arizona State.