Arizona receiver Jamarye Joiner undergoes foot surgery, expected to miss 6-12 weeks

Jamarye Joiner can't shake the foot injury that's been nagging him since the 2019 season.
The Arizona Wildcats redshirt sophomore wide receiver underwent surgery Friday morning for a Jones fracture, a small break on the outer side of Joiner's left foot also known as the fifth metatarsal.
Full recovery for this injury is anywhere between six to 12 weeks, which is ideal timing for Joiner since the Wildcats just concluded spring ball and are heading into the summer before preseason training camp.
Unfortunately for Joiner, it's the second time he's gone through the process of healing a fractured foot.
Joiner experienced discomfort in his foot in 2019, but thought it was because of his new cleats, and "pretty much had that feeling all season," he said in October. Playing through pain, Joiner appeared in all 12 games and caught 34 passes for a team-high 552 yards and five touchdowns, including a 140-yard, two-touchdown outing at Arizona State.
But the sting in his foot never let up. In February, Joiner got his foot X-rayed and discovered the Jones fracture. After a month in a walking boot, Joiner received surgery and was inactive for most of the summer before returning for Arizona's pandemic-affected 2020 season; the delayed start to the abbreviated season played into his favor.
“I couldn’t move my toes for three months,” Joiner said in 2020. “It was super-bad. I’m just blessed to be here, blessed to be playing.”
Joiner, a Tucson native and Cienega High School product, appeared in five games for the UA last season and was fifth on the team with 111 yards on 12 receptions. Joiner participated in every one of Arizona's spring practices in March and April, but exited last weekend's spring game with the same injury that impeded his offseason training in 2020.
Good news for Joiner: Arizona's preseason training camp isn't expected to start for another three months. So, recovering from the second round of Jones fracture surgery likely won't impact his status for the season-opening game against BYU in Las Vegas on Sept. 4.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports