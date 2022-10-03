Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Following a career performance, Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

McMillan — also known as "T-Mac" — recorded a career-high five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats' 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday.

McMillan also had a nifty one-handed catch just before the end of the first half, and completed a pass to quarterback Jayden de Laura for an 11-yard pickup.

This catch by T-Mac 😳😳😳 One of the best I’ve ever seen at Arizona Stadium. (Via Pac-12 Network) pic.twitter.com/EYfZA84m9n — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 2, 2022

"When you watch T-Mac this week, the blocking showed up," Fisch said. "We used him on a critical third-and-three, where we ran a quarterback sweep play and blocked the defensive end, he did a really nice job with that. I think you saw some blocking down field.

"Still, he needs to get better with his run-blocking, pass-blocking ... but T-Mac is improving every week. I expect him to have a better week this week than last week."