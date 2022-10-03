 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) jump in the air after Singer's touchdown catch during the second quarter of Arizona Football's game against Colorado at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 1, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Following a career performance, Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. 

McMillan — also known as "T-Mac" — recorded a career-high five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown in the Wildcats' 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday.

 McMillan also had a nifty one-handed catch just before the end of the first half, and completed a pass to quarterback Jayden de Laura for an 11-yard pickup. 

"When you watch T-Mac this week, the blocking showed up," Fisch said. "We used him on a critical third-and-three, where we ran a quarterback sweep play and blocked the defensive end, he did a really nice job with that. I think you saw some blocking down field.

"Still, he needs to get better with his run-blocking, pass-blocking ... but T-Mac is improving every week. I expect him to have a better week this week than last week." 

Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. 

