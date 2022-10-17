Arizona receiver Tetairoa 'T-Mac' McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for second time this season

For the second time this season, Arizona star wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.
McMillan received the conference weekly honors after tabbing seven catches on 11 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 49-39 loss to the Washington Huskies in Seattle. McMillan was also named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following his five-catch, 90-yard, one-touchdown performance in Arizona's win over Colorado.
McMillan has 28 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns this season.
The Wildcats enter a bye week before hosting USC on Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. for homecoming on Pac-12 Networks.
