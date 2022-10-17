Arizona receiver Tetairoa 'T-Mac' McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for second time this season

For the second time this season, Arizona star wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

McMillan received the conference weekly honors after tabbing seven catches on 11 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 49-39 loss to the Washington Huskies in Seattle. McMillan was also named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following his five-catch, 90-yard, one-touchdown performance in Arizona's win over Colorado.