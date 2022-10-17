 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona receiver Tetairoa 'T-Mac' McMillan named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for second time this season

Arizona Washington Football

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan breaks free of Washington cornerback Davon Banks and run for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle.

 John Froschauer - Associated Press

For the second time this season, Arizona star wide receiver Tetairoa "T-Mac" McMillan was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. 

McMillan received the conference weekly honors after tabbing seven catches on 11 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' 49-39 loss to the Washington Huskies in Seattle. McMillan was also named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week following his five-catch, 90-yard, one-touchdown performance in Arizona's win over Colorado. 

McMillan has 28 catches for 470 yards and six touchdowns this season. 

The Wildcats enter a bye week before hosting USC on Oct. 29 at 4 p.m. for homecoming on Pac-12 Networks.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

