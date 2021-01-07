Arizona receivers Jamarye Joiner, Ma'jon Wright decide to stay with Wildcats

In October, Joiner revealed he most likely played the 2019 season with a fractured foot, which he thought was discomfort from his cleats.

Joiner missed Arizona's brief spring practice period after it was discovered the pain in his foot was a Jones fracture — a breakage at the base of the fifth metatarsal. After walking around in a boot, Joiner's pain didn't progress, so he underwent surgery for his injury in May, sidelining him for a few months.

Wright, a product of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranked second on the team with 15 catches for 176 yards this season. He has excellent size at 6-2, 197 pounds and displayed an impressive catch radius while climbing the depth chart in 2020.

The Star has confirmed that one other player is returning for 2021: defensive tackle Myles Tapusoa.

Tapusoa became the latest "super senior" to take advantage of the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tapusoa (6-1, 345) joined the program as a junior-college transfer in 2019. He has recorded 19 tackles, including three stops for losses, in 16 games.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.