The Arizona Wildcats’ current No. 14 is a playmaker who just became the second quarterback in Pac-12 football history to throw for 5,000 yards and rush for 2,000 in a career.
After this season, the Khalil Tate era at the UA will be nothing but a memory. The future No. 14 for Arizona’s offense is a 6-foot-3-inch, 190-pound wide receiver who lives just a two-hour drive up Interstate 10 from Tucson.
Three-star Peoria Centennial High School wide receiver Dyelan Miller — pronounced Die-Lin — flashed Tucsonans what he could bring to the Wildcats.
Centennial cruised past the Cienega Bobcats 38-14 last Friday night, and Miller hauled in four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Miller is rated as the 29th-best prospect in the state of Arizona, per 247Sports.com’s recruiting ranking system.
Miller committed to Arizona on July 4 and selected the Wildcats over Arizona State, Colorado State, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Oregon State and Northern Arizona. Miller is the only wide receiver commit for Arizona’s 2020 recruiting class, and the only in-state commit along with Gilbert High School quarterback Will Plummer.
Considering redshirt senior Cedric Peterson is currently the only guaranteed loss at wide receiver, Miller will be mixed in with a loaded position group. Outside receivers coach Taylor Mazzone was Miller’s primary recruiter and assuming he does play on the outside, he will join a position group that could return Drew Dixon, Stanley Berryhill, Boobie Curry and Tre Adams.
The Star caught up with Miller during his trip to Tucson. Hhere’s what he had to say:
How did it feel to be in Tucson, a city you’ll call home for the next three to four years?
A: “It feels great. Great weather and it was a great team win. I love being down here anytime I can get down here.”
Why did you commit to the UA?
A: “It was a family atmosphere and they throw the ball a lot. The coaching staff is nice and I’m just ready to get my education down there.”
What was the tipping point in your recruiting process and why did you commit before your last season?
A: “Just to (have my mind open), ready for the season and have no worries on where I want to go to school. Just get it out of the way on the Fourth of July.”
What’s your assessment of Arizona offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone’s playcalling?
A: “It’s gonna be something serious. With this recruiting class? It’s going to be something serious up there for sure.”
Have you met any of the current players on the team?
A: “Yeah, I met a lot of the current players like (Stanley Berryhill) and (J.J. Taylor). I’ve been around those guys.”
What is something you want to accomplish in your last year of high school?
A: “Just to have a great time out here with my friends and stuff. Balling out in my last year, state championship, it’s really something I want to do.”
As an Arizona native living in Phoenix, what was your perception of the Wildcats growing up?
A: “I used to always watch ASU at the time they’d play the U of A. Those are always good games to watch, because they’re rivals, you know? That’s probably my history watching the U of A.”
Any games from the rivalry that jump out to you?
A: “Probably last year when U of A was up and didn’t finish the business. I’m sure the outcome will be different this year.”
How much pride do you take in recruiting other players to Arizona now that you’re a commit?
A: “I take a lot of pride. When I’m up there, we want to be the best so you have to recruit the best so you have to get as many people on board as possible.”
Khalil Tate won’t be here when you become a Wildcat, but what are your thoughts on the other quarterbacks?
A: “(Grant Gunnell is) tough. He’s from Texas — he’s tough. The next man up is pretty good. That’s a pretty good backup to have.”
Who do you model your game after?
A: “I don’t emulate anyone, I just take as much as I can from NFL guys and put it into one.”