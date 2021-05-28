Arizona relied heavily on NCAA transfer portal to fill out 2021 class; will that become a trend?

The Wildcats added three transfers from four-year schools the previous cycle. In the two before that, they had none.

The average among other Pac-12 schools for 2021 is 4.5, per 247Sports.com’s database. No other program has more than seven. Of course, no other program hired a new head coach this offseason.

“It would more often than not be heavy like that in a transition year, when you’ve just got a lot of comings and goings,” said Matt Doherty, Arizona’s director of player personnel. “I hope there’s not another year where we need to go and patch so many holes.”

Fisch said he expects future portal acquisitions to be more in line with the league average — even after the NCAA approved a one-time transfer allowance that enables student-athletes to switch schools without having to sit out a year. He said any future group in which high school players account for only 60-65% of the class would be “very strange.”

“Usually what you’ll do is, you’ll build your program through and build your relationships up with these high school kids from their sophomore year, their junior year,” Fisch said. “And then they commit to you.”

The new UA staff couldn’t do that this time. So it had to pivot.

Filling needs