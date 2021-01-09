Arizona roster reset: Where Wildcats stand under Jedd Fisch with school about to resume

It’s been a whirlwind.

Since he became Arizona’s coach on Dec. 23, Jedd Fisch has hired nine on-field assistants. He has secured commitments from four high-profile transfers and two high school players. But wait, there’s more.

At least two players who entered the NCAA transfer portal are coming back. At lest four players who opted out before or during the 2020 season are returning. At least 10 “super seniors” are taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility.

So where does that leave the Wildcats for 2021 and beyond? With the UA spring semester set to start Wednesday, here are several key questions — and answers — about the roster and program as a whole.

What do the overall roster numbers look like at this point?

This situation is still somewhat fluid and no doubt will change before the start of the ’21 season. But here’s where things stood as of Friday night: