Arizona running backs coach DeMarco Murray expected to leave for same job at Oklahoma, his alma mater

DeMarco Murray is expected to be named the running backs coach at Oklahoma, his alma mater, early this week, after a little over a year in the same capacity at Arizona.

Murray played for the Sooners from 2007-10. He was recruited by Kevin Sumlin, who last January persuaded Murray to leave the broadcast booth to coach the Wildcats’ running backs.

Murray coaxed excellent production out of the UA running backs this past season despite injuries to that group and the offensive line. Arizona averaged 174.0 rushing yards per game, third most in the Pac-12. J.J. Taylor, who’s prepping for the 2020 NFL draft, compiled 1,010 scrimmage yards and had a career-high 32 receptions in 11 games.

After accumulating 6,718 all-purpose yards at Oklahoma, Murray became a third-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys. He was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2014, when he totaled 2,261 yards from scrimmage.