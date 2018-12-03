Four Arizona Wildcats made the Pac-12 All-Academic teams, including two first-team selections.
The first-team honorees were tight end Bryce Wolma and kicker Josh Pollack. Wolma, a sophomore, has a 4.00 GPA as a pre-business major. Pollack, a fifth-year senior, has 3.67 GPA in accounting.
Wolma caught five passes for 69 yards and helped Arizona rank atop the Pac-12 in rushing for the second straight year. Pollack made 13 of 16 field-goal attempts and 17 of 18 extra-point tries.
Quarterback Rhett Rodriguez and safety Chacho Ulloa made the second team. Rodriguez, a sophomore, has a 4.00 GPA as a pre-business major. Ulloa, a junior, has a 3.43 GPA in accounting.
Three other Wildcats earned honorable-mention recognition: junior offensive lineman Cody Creason (3.55 GPA), senior punter/holder Jake Glatting (3.55) and sophomore tight end Jamie Nunley (3.29).
To be eligible for selection to the academic team, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and appear in at least 50 percent of his team’s games.
The Pac-12 will announce its all-conference teams and postseason awards Tuesday.