Arizona Wildcats tailback J.J. Taylor made his second preseason watch list Wednesday.
The redshirt junior earned a spot on the preliminary list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation’s top collegiate running back.
Another day, another watch list. J.J Taylor has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List after being a semifinalist last year. 📰 || https://t.co/nhUj85I0WF#BuildingTheA | #BearDown— Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) July 17, 2019
Taylor was a semifinalist for the award last season, when he rushed for 1,434 yards – fourth most in UA history – and ranked second among FBS players with 175.6 all-purpose yards per game.
Taylor was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the college player of the year, earlier this week.
The UA announced a new ticket-buying option for football games.
Single-game tickets now can be purchased through the Arizona Wildcats app. The Cats play six home games this season, starting with NAU on Sept. 7.
The feature is expected to be available soon for all ticketed UA sporting events.