Arizona's J.J. Taylor has earned a spot on the preseason watch lists for the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards.

 Mark Ylen / Mid-Valley Media

Arizona Wildcats tailback J.J. Taylor made his second preseason watch list Wednesday.

The redshirt junior earned a spot on the preliminary list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation’s top collegiate running back.

Taylor was a semifinalist for the award last season, when he rushed for 1,434 yards – fourth most in UA history – and ranked second among FBS players with 175.6 all-purpose yards per game.

Taylor was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the college player of the year, earlier this week.

The UA announced a new ticket-buying option for football games.

Single-game tickets now can be purchased through the Arizona Wildcats app. The Cats play six home games this season, starting with NAU on Sept. 7.

The feature is expected to be available soon for all ticketed UA sporting events.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

