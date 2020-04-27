Arizona’s Khalil Tate has the tools to make it as a receiver in the NFL – as well as role models

“The first thing he has to do, and I think he will, is buy in,” Roth said. “The good thing for him now is there are a lot of examples.”

Many players over the past 20-plus years have left college as quarterbacks and thrived in the NFL as receivers or return specialists. Antwaan Randle El, Joshua Cribbs and Julian Edelman are some of the best known among them.

Which isn’t to say it’ll be an easy transition for Tate.

The Eagles have a player who took the same path, and his transaction log shows how challenging it can be.

Greg Ward accounted for more than 11,000 total yards and 91 touchdowns at the University of Houston from 2013-16. Despite those gaudy numbers, Ward wasn’t selected in the 2017 draft.

The Eagles signed him in the spring of ’17, beginning a two-year odyssey of being waived/released and re-signed to the practice squad. That happened an astounding five times between September ’17 and September ’19. During that span, Ward appeared in eight games for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF, which no longer exists.

The Eagles twice promoted Ward from the practice squad to the active roster last season. He finally stuck at the end of the year, when the team’s receiving corps was ravaged by injuries.