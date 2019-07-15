Arizona Utah Football

Arizona senior quarterback Khalil Tate was named to the watch list for the 2019 Maxwell Award.

Three Arizona Wildcats were named to prestigious watch lists Monday.

Quarterback Khalil Tate and tailback J.J. Taylor earned spots on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the college football player of the year. Linebacker Colin Schooler landed on the list for the Bednarik Award, given to the defensive player of the year.

Tate, a senior, passed for a career-high 2,530 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. The previous year, he rushed for 1,411 yards and 12 scores, becoming the first Pac-12 quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season.

Taylor, a redshirt junior, rushed for 1,434 yards last season – the fourth-highest total in school history. Taylor averaged 175.6 all-purpose yards per game, ranking second among all FBS players

Schooler, a junior, led the Wildcats with 119 tackles, including 21.5 stops for losses. The latter was the fifth-highest total in UA history.

Tate and Taylor will represent Arizona at Pac-12 Media Day on July 24. The Wildcats open training camp two days later. The season opener is Aug. 24 at Hawaii.

