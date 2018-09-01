New Era. Familiar problems.
The Arizona Wildcats began the Kevin Sumlin regime slowly. They appeared to find their form. Then it all came crashing down.
A nightmarish third quarter turned a slim lead into a double-digit deficit. Arizona couldn’t overcome it and fell to BYU 28-23 in front of an announced crowd of 51,002 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
The Wildcats had won 17 straight home openers. They’ve lost only two season openers in the past 11 years – both to BYU.
The road opener won’t be easy either: Houston is 1-0 after defeating Rice 45-27.
“We’ve gotta learn from this,” Sumlin said. “All is not lost. We’ve got a lot more football to play.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Arizona took a 10-7 into the halftime break. Intermission was shorter than usual. The Wildcats could’ve used the extra five minutes.
The Cougars outscored them 21-0 in the third. Before the Cats moved the ball 44 yards to end the period, BYU had outgained them 169-3. Arizona’s two third-quarter possessions before the last one were three-and-outs.
“I think we came out kind of flat,” quarterback Khalil Tate said. “Every team has that factor sometimes.”
That last drive sparked a comeback that fell short. Down 28-10 through three, the Wildcats trimmed the deficit to 28-23 with 3:20 remaining. But the defense couldn’t get the stop it absolutely had to have.
Squally Canada, who scored three touchdowns, put the game away with a third-and-7 run for 9 yards. A bigger but gassed UA front surrendered 120 of BYU’s 183 rushing yards in the second half.
The sluggish start, the lifeless third quarter and the near-comeback were emblematic of an up-and-down night for Tate. The junior quarterback entered this season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful after a record-setting sophomore season. The tandem of Sumlin and Tate teemed with possibilities.
But a combination of play-calling and BYU’s disciplined defense turned Tate into a one-dimensional player. He rushed for only 14 yards on eight attempts, scoring one touchdown. He had at least 24 rushing yards in every game last season, including a pair of brief relief appearances early in the season.
Tate completed 17 of 34 passes for 197 yards and a score. He operated a different-looking offense. As expected, there was more passing from the pocket and less zone-read running. It’s clear after Week 1 that Tate and the offense are still a work in progress.
“We got into a game where they were able to control the line of scrimmage, particularly offensively,” Sumlin said. “We did force them into some third-down situations, and they made plays – plays that we were able to defend in the first half.”
Because of injuries and the absence of left tackle Layth Friekh for the first two games, Arizona opened the season with only one returning semi-starter: right tackle Cody Creason, who started three games last year.
The restructured line fared decently in its debut. BYU had only one sack, and it was a coverage sack.
But the line didn’t open many holes for the running game through most of the first three quarters either. J.J. Taylor’s 26-yard dash late in the third was Arizona’s longest rush of the night. Tate’s longest was 10 yards.
Sumlin has emphasized building trust from the day he arrived in January. He felt good about where things stood before Saturday.
But you never really know until game day arrives. The Wildcats flunked their first test.
“It sucks, obviously,” senior receiver Shawn Poindexter said. “We’re going to go back to the film room. We’re going to learn from it. We can’t hold our heads too long.”
Extra points
- Senior cornerback Jace Whittaker did not play. Whittaker missed time late in training camp because of an undisclosed injury. He was listed as a starter. Graduate transfer Tim Hough started in his place.
- Backup “Mike” linebacker Jacob Colacion also was out. Colacion also missed time during camp.
- Based on warmups, it appears sophomore Rhett Rodriguez is the No. 2 quarterback behind Tate.
- Safety Tristan Cooper got shaken up early in the third quarter and did not return.
- Linebacker Colin Schooler appeared to be cramping at times in the second half, as did defensive tackle Dereck Boles.