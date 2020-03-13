Arizona's pro day is postponed because of coronavirus, a blow to Wildcats' NFL draft hopefuls

Pro days give players a chance to meet with and work out for NFL teams. They are especially valuable for players who weren’t invited to the league’s scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Only one Arizona player, tailback J.J. Taylor, participated in the combine this year. Other players who conceivably could be drafted include quarterback Khalil Tate and cornerback Jace Whittaker. The latter participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl in January.

The NFL draft is slated for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, but it’s unclear whether it will take place as scheduled. The NFL “league year” is supposed to begin Wednesday, but that’s also up in the air. Teams were conducting typical contractual business Friday.

Arizona is hopeful that it can reschedule pro day before the draft, but that’s entirely dependent on the viability of the campus and the NFL’s mandate. Students on Friday were advised not to return to campus from spring break. Instruction will resume Wednesday but will be online only.

