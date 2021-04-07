Arizona’s ‘R and R’ cornerback duo has no time to rest, relax in Don Brown’s defense

They took divergent paths to end up at the same spot – starting cornerbacks for the Arizona Wildcats.

Christian Roland-Wallace stuck it out through the chaos of COVID-19 and a coaching change. Isaiah Rutherford sought a new opportunity and found a fit in Tucson.

Together, they have formed one of the UA’s most impressive pairings through seven spring practices. The cornerbacks are asked to do a lot in Don Brown’s high-wire defensive scheme. Roland-Wallace and Rutherford are playing the shutdown role that’s required for the defense to succeed.

“We play a lot of press coverage, a lot of man, so that puts a lot of stress on the guys,” UA cornerbacks coach DeWayne Walker said. “I like where we are, but we still have a long way to go.”

Roland-Wallace has come a long way in a short time at Arizona. A coveted recruit from Palmdale, California whom USC also pursued, Roland-Wallace played regularly but inconsistently as a freshman in 2019. In the ’20 opener, he found himself in the middle of a play that could have made him a legend.