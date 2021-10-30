Arizona’s second-half rally vs. USC falls short; Wildcats drop 20th in a row

LOS ANGELES — With Khalil Tate watching from the sideline, Will Plummer darted through the USC defense for a 16-yard touchdown. Arizona pulled within 10 points of the Trojans. Could the Wildcats come all the way back, as they did in 2017 with Tate at the helm at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum?

They came awfully close. Arizona got within a score of USC. But as has happened so often during a losing streak that now sits at 20 games, the Wildcats couldn’t stick the landing.

The Cats lost to the Trojans 41-34 in front of an announced crowd of 52,435. Arizona (0-8, 0-5 Pac-12) remained one of two winless teams in FBS. USC (4-4, 3-3) won at home for the first time since Week 1 against San Jose State.

Arizona’s next chance to end the skid comes next Saturday against Cal. It won’t be easy; the Golden Bears upset Oregon State earlier in the day.

"Credit to our team. They battled their tails off," UA coach Jedd Fisch said. "It was 35-14 at halftime, and it came down to the very last play of the game.

"I made the reference last week about going from losing big to losing small to winning small to winning big. That was another great example of being there but not over the hump."