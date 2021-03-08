 Skip to main content
Arizona safety Jarrius Wallace enters transfer portal
Arizona Wildcats Football

Arizona safety Jarrius Wallace (3) snares a throw while running drills just before kick-off against Utah at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats safety Jarrius Wallace has decided to leave the football program and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Wallace, a redshirt senior, played in one game for UA in the 2020 season. He recorded two tackles in the season opener against USC on Nov. 14.

In his four-year Wildcat career, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back played in 37 games, recording 73 solo tackles with two interceptions and seven defended passes.

His best season at Arizona came in 2018 when he played in all 12 games and ranked third on the team with 39 solo tackles. He also had one interception and one forced fumble.

Wallace will now leave Arizona and play elsewhere in 2021 as a graduate transfer. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

