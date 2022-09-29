Arizona safety Jaxen Turner unlikely to play Saturday vs. Colorado; son of ex-NFL star to start

Arizona will likely be without one of its starting safeties for Saturday's Pac-12 home opener against Colorado.

Jaxen Turner, who has 24 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and interception through four games, is doubtful to play. He suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of Arizona’s conference-opening loss to Cal last week in Berkeley.

"I don’t expect Jaxen Turner to play Saturday night," Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said Thursday. "We’re still always hopeful."

Turner, a 6-foot-2-inch, 210-pound junior, has carved out an essential role in Arizona’s defensive unit. Turner has contributed to two of Arizona’s six takeaways this season, notching an interception against San Diego State and forcing a fumble — and recovering it — against Mississippi State. With a score of 84.5, Turner is the highest-graded defender in the Pac-12 (minimum 73 snaps), according to Pro Football Focus.

Even if Turner is active, Fisch said, "Isaiah Taylor will be the starting safety" alongside Christian Young.

Taylor, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Jason Taylor, is a second-year freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 5-11, 200-pound Taylor played preps ball at nationally renowned St. Thomas Aquinas. He was a late addition to Arizona’s 2021 recruiting class, picking the Wildcats over offers from Illinois, Florida Atlantic, Kansas and Minnesota, among other schools.

Taylor logged nine tackles after replacing Turner in the second half last week. Fisch and Arizona’s defensive coaching staff "thought he made a lot of great plays for us in training camp and continues to show ways to be around the ball."

"He’s active — he was active all of training camp. … He has a really good feel for the ball. He’s communicating better and better," Fisch said.

"The thing about safeties is that they’re really good on the back end, and so Isaiah has done a really good job there. Also, Isaiah is a great teammate. Guys like playing with him, being around him, so if Jaxen can’t go on Saturday evening, then Isaiah will go, and there’s a lot of confidence with our players and Isaiah."

Although Taylor played strong safety at St. Thomas Aquinas, "ever since he’s been here, he’s always played the middle of the field for every practice, every scrimmage all throughout training camp, so he’s kind of been a post safety," Fisch said.

Williams '100% healthy'

Ever since he arrived on the UA campus after transferring from Florida State, D.J. Williams has been an important piece to Arizona’s rushing attack, sharing the backfield with returning starter Michael Wiley and promising true freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke.

Williams had just one rushing attempt and one catch against Cal. Fisch said Williams was nursing an ankle injury and did not practice the Tuesday or Wednesday leading up to the game.

"We weren’t sure exactly where his health was, so we tried to limit his reps in the game," Fisch said. "Looking back on the film, we probably should’ve given him the ball more. He’s certainly demonstrated his ability to run the football — and run the football well. And he had a nice catch in the backfield."

Williams is full-go this week.

"D.J. is 100% healthy and came out of the (Cal) game feeling better than he did going into it," Fisch said.

Extra points