Arizona-SDSU storylines: On transfer QBs, UA freshmen and the power of PB&Js

The Star presents five storylines of interest as the Arizona Wildcats face San Diego State in the 2022 opener on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. The game will air on CBS.

Transfer QB battles like de Laura vs. Burmeister becoming the norm in college football

The quarterback battle in the Arizona-San Diego State game on Saturday features a pair of transfers behind center. This might have been a rare occurrence at one point in time. Now it's commonplace.

An analysis by 247Sports.com this week revealed that 59 of 121 known starters in FBS — 48.8% — had transferred to their current schools. That total includes Arizona's Jayden de Laura and San Diego State's Braxton Burmeister.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com also noted the following:

"Nine of the 10 remaining battles across the country involve at least one transfer. One that was settled this week was Auburn, which saw 2021 transfer T.J. Finley (of LSU) beat out 2022 transfers Zach Calzada (of Texas A&M) and Robby Ashford (of Oregon) for the starting gig."

No Week 1 matchup illustrated the fluidity and wackiness of the QB market — a byproduct not only of the NCAA transfer portal but the one-time transfer exception enabling immediate eligibility — than Thursday's “Backyard Brawl” between Pitt and West Virginia. The opposing quarterbacks were Kedon Slovis and JT Daniels — former teammates at USC.

The Trojans' new quarterback is Caleb Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma. The only unsettled QB situations in the Pac-12 as of this writing were Colorado and Oregon. If J.T. Shrout and Bo Nix were to win those jobs, only two teams in the conference would open with homegrown quarterbacks: Stanford (Tanner McKee) and UCLA (Dorian Thompson-Robinson).

So it's more likely than not that whomever de Laura faces this season, that signal-caller will be a transfer.

De Laura began his career at Washington State, where he passed for 3,684 yards and 28 touchdowns in 16 games over two seasons. He threw for a career-high for touchdowns and had a personal-best efficiency rating of 208.5 on Nov. 19, 2021, against Arizona.

Less than two months later, after an offensive coordinator change in Pullman, de Laura became a Wildcat.

Burmeister took a far more circuitous route to his current and final college destination. A San Diego-area native, Burmeister verbally committed to Arizona — twice, in fact. He ended up enrolling at Oregon, where current UA quarterbacks coach Jimmie Dougherty was one of his lead recruiters. (College football is a small, small world.)

Burmeister was forced into action as a true freshman in 2017 when starter and future first-round draft pick Justin Herbert was injured. Burmeister clearly wasn't ready. He averaged just 4.3 yards per pass attempt and had a 2-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Burmeister transferred to Virginia Tech in 2019 but had to sit out that season because of NCAA rules. If the one-time exception had been in place, Burmeister would have been eligible immediately.

By 2021, Burmeister had become the Hokies' full-time starter. He was a far more polished player by then, throwing for 1,960 yards, rushing for 521 and accounting for 16 touchdowns.

Then Virginia Tech changed coaches, and Burmeister transferred again.

Almost eight years since he first committed to Arizona, Burmeister is facing the Wildcats.

— Michael Lev

Wildcats will have a fresh look in opener vs. Aztecs

Arizona's remade football roster features 60 freshmen — 39 true freshmen and 21 redshirt freshmen.

Fifteen of the former appear on the offensive and defensive depth charts for Week 1. UA coach Jedd Fisch said he expects between seven and 10 to play against San Diego State.

These six players are safe bets to make their debuts as Wildcats:

WR Tetairoa McMillan

OG Jonah Savaiinaea

RB Jonah Coleman

RB Rayshon Luke

TE Keyan Burnett

DE Russell Davis II

These five also have a very good chance to play:

WR AJ Jones

WR Kevin Green Jr.

DT Jacob Kongaika

CB Ephesians Prysock

CB Tacario Davis

Fisch's advice for the newcomers?

"Trust your preparation," he said. "They have to understand, the field is the field they've played on ... their whole lives. They have to be able to handle the early wave of adrenaline and emotion that goes into being a young football player for the first time being out there in a Division I program.”

As much as he and his staff like what they've seen so far from the touted Class of 2022, Fisch conceded that he isn't sure what to expect Saturday. Asked if had a specific number of touches in mind for Luke, an explosive all-purpose back, Fisch said:

"Through our process of game-planning during the week, we talk about matchups, and we talk about personnel and how we're going to utilize our personnel for a given game vs. theirs. It's a little bit unique because we've never seen 'Speedy' play a game with us or 'T-Mac' play a game with us or (transfer receiver Jacob) Cowing play a game with us or Jonah Coleman.

"It's tough to really say right now, Week 1, that we're gonna asterisk certain plays for certain guys, because we really have to start getting a feel for who they are.

"At some point in time you would say, 'Hey, let's make sure we get X amount of touches for a certain guy.' Right now, we're really just trying to figure out who our team is."

McMillan and Savaiinaea are slated to start. Burnett could as well, especially if Arizona opens with two tight ends.

Savaiinaea will be the first true-freshman offensive lineman to start an opener for Arizona since Donovan Laie in 2018. The following year, Jordan Morgan debuted in the opener at Hawaii. He was flagged for false starts on consecutive plays, pushing a field goal attempt back 10 yards.

Playing on the road in a noisy stadium can be unnerving for a rookie. UA offensive line coach Brennan Carroll isn't worried about Savaiinaea.

"Everything that we've done since Practice 1 with all of our guys has been leading up to, 'OK, here's your first game,'" Carroll said. "We're not changing after working nine months. It's the same stuff we've been working on, the same techniques, the same fundamentals. Rely on those; you'll fall back on that training.

"We feel he's ready to go — the line's ready to go."

— Michael Lev

Arizona DE Jalen Harris on PB&Js, lessons learned and becoming a captain

Jalen Harris is listed at 275 pounds. Arizona's sixth-year defensive end said he's closer to 260. But still: He has completely transformed his body since arriving on campus as a 200-pound freshman in 2017.

Besides putting in the work in the weight room, Harris had to be diligent about his diet.

"I had to force myself to eat when I wasn't hungry," he said.

Harris' go-to: peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

"I'd try to eat two before I go to bed," he said. "And then I'd drink two protein shakes."

The added bulk has made Harris stronger and sturdier at the point of attack. He'll need every bit of it to hold up against San Diego State, which will test Arizona's run defense after rushing for 271 yards in last year's meeting.

Here are some of Harris' thoughts about the opener, his career and being voted one of five team captains:

On the feeling heading into Week 1 now vs. the start of his UA career: “It's a little different because, Year 1, I didn't know what to expect. Now I've been through it. I know what's going on. You still get nervous. But I feel like I'm ready and prepared.”

On what he's learned during his six seasons at Arizona: “I've grown a lot. I've become a man here. I've learned how to deal with adversity. And I know, whatever I do in life, I'll be well prepared for it.”

On the captaincy: “It's an honor. I was selected by my peers. It just tells me that they look to me as a leader, they like to listen to what I have to say and I can lead people in the right directions.”

— Michael Lev

Brother Act 2: Siblings reunite on San Diego State defense

The NCAA transfer portal can serve any number of purposes. It can help a player find a new home. It can help a program launch a quick turnaround.

It can also reunite brothers.

In January 2021, Jason Harris transferred from Colorado to Arizona, joining older brother and fellow defensive end Jalen Harris. A year later, San Diego State helped two sets of siblings come together.

The Aztecs' offseason transfer haul included linebacker Cooper McDonald and defensive lineman Justus Tavai. McDonald's older brother, Caden, also a linebacker, is a two-time first-time All-Mountain West Conference selection. Tavai's younger brother, Jonah, has been similarly recognized.

All four players are listed as starters entering the Aztecs' opener against the Wildcats on Saturday.

Cooper McDonald came to SDSU from Washington, where he played the previous two seasons. He appeared in 16 games, including 10 starts, and totaled 25 tackles and one sack.

Justus Tavai spent the previous four seasons at Hawaii. He appeared in 25 games, including 19 starts, and had 72 tackles, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

The McDonalds and the Tavais aren't the only sibling duos to don the red and black of SDSU.

Starting cornerback Noah Avinger is the younger brother of reserve running back Lucky Avinger. Caden McDonald's backup, Seyddrick Lakalaka, is the younger brother of former Aztec Ronley Lakalaka. And receiver Brionne Penny is the younger brother of former SDSU star running back Rashaad Penny.

— Michael Lev

If you're visiting Snapdragon Stadium, come hungry

Snapdragon Stadium, the new home of San Diego State, has plenty of food options from local restaurants.

Here's a look at what's available for both locals and fans visiting from Tucson:

Snapdragon food options

Batch & Box cookies

Stadium locations: Southeast cookie cart, Northwest and West (upper level) in The Markets, as well as three premium clubs.

Signature item: The Classic chocolate chip cookie ($6/two-pack $11.50).

Bonus bite: Specialty cookie created exclusively for Snapdragon is called The Cocoa Dragon.

Best Pizza & Brew

Stadium locations: East, Southwest, West (upper).

Signature item: Best White Slice ($8), includes rosemary garlic oil, spinach, ricotta, caramelized onions, roasted garlic with mozzarella and provolone

Cali BBQ

Stadium locations: North, East.

Signature item: Pulled pork sandwich ($18), with side choice of wedding beans or potato salad.

Bonus bite: Wicked peach cobbler w/vanilla ice cream ($9).

The Crack Shack

Stadium location: North.

Signature item: Coop DeVille with Schmaltz Fries ($17), a fried Jidori chicken breast, pickled fresno chiles, pickles, lime mayo, napa cabbage, brioche.

Everbowl

Stadium locations: Southeast.

Signature item: Acai bowl ($14), with Acai, banana, strawberries, blueberries and granola.

Gaglione Brothers

Stadium locations: East.

Signature item: Cheesesteak ($14), with grilled onions and American cheese.

Hodad’s

Stadium locations: East, Southwest, West (upper level).

Signature item: Cheeseburger with fries ($14).

Tarantino Gourmet Sausages

Stadium locations: Various.

Signature item: Bratwurst or Kielbasa ($11).

The Taco Stand

Stadium locations: North, East.

Signature item: Two carne asada tacos with chips and salsa ($13).

Grab & Go

Stadium locations: North, South, West (upper level).

Signature item(s): Set up like a convenience store, with candy ($6), chips ($6), ice cream ($5-$8), soda ($6), coffee ($8) and beer ($12-$15).

Food trucks

Stadium location: Northeast corner.

Signature item(s): Menus will vary with trucks rotating from game-to-game.

More information

No paper money: Snapdragon Stadium is a cashless venue. Reverse ATMs are available inside the southeast and southwest entry gates to load cash onto prepaid debit cards.

Bag policy: Clear plastic or vinyl bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag, with only one permitted per person. Purses, bags or clutches are permitted but can be no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.” Bag check lockers available for purchase outside the east area of stadium.

Food and drink policy: Sealed water bottles (unfrozen) and empty refillable water bottles (32 oz. or smaller) are the only beverage containers allowed into the stadium. Outside food is not permitted, though exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs.

Parking: Lots open five hours before kickoff for SDSU football games. Times vary for other events.

Tailgating: Fans are required to park in spaces as directed by parking attendants. Additional spaces may not be reserved.

Information: Available at snapdragonstadium.com