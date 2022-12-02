Arizona season wrapup, Part 1: Offense ascended in 2022; how much better can Wildcats, Jayden de Laura get?

The Arizona Wildcats took a huge step forward in Year 2 under Jedd Fisch.

Nowhere was that more evident than on offense.

Arizona improved in almost every facet on that side of the ball. That’s where we’re going to start our season wrap-up series.

We’ll examine the Wildcats’ offense, defense and special teams over the next three days — looking back at performances from this past season and ahead to what’s next for Fisch and his squad.

Part 1: Offense.

PERSONNEL BREAKDOWN

Key departures: OT Paiton Fears, OG Josh Donovan

Possible departures: WR Jacob Cowing, OT Jordan Morgan, RB Michael Wiley

Key returnees: QB Jayden de Laura, WR Dorian Singer, WR Tetairoa McMillan, TE Tanner McLachlan, C Josh Baker, OG Jonah Savaiinaea

2022 AWARDS

MVP: QB Jayden de Laura

This wasn’t as clear-cut as you’d think; cases could be made for Wiley, Cowing and even Morgan before he got hurt. But no one had a bigger hand in Arizona’s offensive turnaround than the dynamic transfer from Washington State.

Most improved: Michael Wiley

Who says you can’t take a leap in your fourth season? Wiley more than doubled his rushing yards (771) and yards per attempt (6.8) from last season while leading the Wildcats in touchdowns (11) for the second straight year.

Unsung hero: Dorian Singer

Singer just proved that it’s possible to lead a conference in receiving yards and still be underrated. He also paced the Pac-12 in spectacular sideline snags, many of them one-handed.

Top transfer: Jacob Cowing

Since we gave MVP to de Laura, we’ll give this one to Cowing. He showed exactly why he was so coveted in the transfer portal, leading the Pac-12 in receptions while also topping 1,000 yards.

Top freshman: Tetairoa McMillan

Truly a tough call between McMillan and Savaiinaea; as Fisch noted, it’s rare for a true freshman to start every game on the offensive line. McMillan gets a slight nod for his big-play ability (league-best 18.0 ypc).

2022 REPORT CARD

Quarterbacks: B+

As expected, de Laura delivered more big plays for the UA offense – and also made some big mistakes. His 13 interceptions were the most in the Pac-12. Consistency will be a goal in 2023. Freshman Noah Fifita showed promise in a handful of relief appearances.

Running backs: A-

Four backs carried the ball for Arizona this season, and they combined for 1,624 yards, a 6.2-yard per-carry average and 15 touchdowns. Freshman Jonah Coleman and transfer DJ Williams provided between-the-tackles toughness to complement the silky-smooth Wiley.

Wide receivers: A-

The additions of Cowing and McMillan and the development of Singer turned this unit into one of the nation’s best. They also improved as blockers as the year progressed. One tiny quibble: They combined for 15 drops.

Tight ends: B+

Tanner McLachlan, a Canadian import via Southern Utah, caught 34 passes for 456 yards and two touchdowns. Only one tight end has had more receptions in a UA uniform in a single season: Rob Gronkowski (47) in 2008.

Offensive linemen: C+

Arizona scored almost two more touchdowns per game than in 2021; that doesn’t happen without improved O-line play. But the unit was inconsistent and struggled to contain the league’s top edge rushers. The elusive De Laura helped the Wildcats cut their sacks allowed from 35 to 23.

Coaching: B+

Arizona acquired better players, and, magically, Fisch’s play-calling improved. Funny how that works. Could he have run the ball more? Sure. Did he get too cute at times? Yeah. But the main goal was to score more points, and the Wildcats jumped from 17.2 to 30.8.

LINGERING QUESTION

What are the areas in which De Laura can improve to take his game to an even higher level?

We touched on them above — consistency and turnovers.

Most of de Laura’s interceptions came in clumps — three vs. Mississippi State, two vs. Cal, four vs. Washington State. He also lost two fumbles vs. Utah.

De Laura invariably would follow up those performances with pristine ones. The only time he committed a turnover the week after giving the ball away multiple times was the season finale vs. Arizona State (one interception on a deflected pass).

Another area where de Laura could stand to improve is downfield accuracy. He connected on 39% of his passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. That was down slightly from the previous season at WSU (41.3%) and a notch below the Pac-12’s premier passers (Bo Nix 51.1%, Caleb Williams 42%, Michael Penix Jr. 41.3%).

De Laura had to adapt to a completely different style of offense when he came to Arizona, and that was illustrated by his struggles — relatively speaking — in the play-action game.

De Laura’s completion rate when using play-action was about the same (62.5%) as when he didn’t (62%), per PFF. His touchdown-to-interception rate was considerably worse (6-5 vs. 19-8). Many of those play-action opportunities came when de Laura was under center and had to turn his back to the defense — a skill set that isn’t required in the run-and-shoot offense he previously ran.

“Jayden will do everything he possibly can to become the best version of himself,” Fisch said.

“As I've said over and over, I think Jayden de Laura is a very special quarterback. He's made great progress learning our system. His ability to make plays off schedule is unique and is one I can't wait to see more of as we go. The more knowledge he has — where everybody's going to be — the better those plays are gonna be.

“I know he's excited about hitting the weight room this offseason and continuing to build up (his) body armor and get his speed up even more. His poise back there, his understanding of the running game, has been tremendous and really improved throughout the year.

“I'm extremely excited about where Jayden de Laura can go. I think he should be a first-team All-Pac 12 player going into next season.”

USC’s Williams — the favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy — will be the overwhelming frontrunner for that honor. But if de Laura can get better in the areas we outlined, he’ll give Williams a run by season’s end.

Editor's note This is the first in a three-part series wrapping up the 2021 Arizona football season.