Just over a week until the start of preseason camp for the Arizona Wildcats, and another recruit from the 2018 class has left the program to play for a junior college.
Three-star safety Jhevon Hill's Twitter indicates that he will not be a part of the Wildcats for the 2018 season, and will instead play for Arizona Western College, a nationally ranked power house at the junior college level. Arizona Desert Swarm's Gabe Encinas first reported Hill's change of plans.
Hill is the second incoming freshman to head for Arizona Western instead of UA, joining four-star defensive end Adam Plant Jr. Plant flipped after his father told the Star that his son's alleged inaccurate SAT scores would not qualify at UA.
It's unclear why Hill will not enroll at UA in the fall, but his departure is another piece gone from the depth chart. Per 247Sports' national rankings composite, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Hill was the No. 71 athlete.
Hill originally committed to UCLA, but decomitted and pledged to the Wildcats in July. He chose Arizona over offers from ASU, Cal, Utah, New Mexico, Utah and Washington State.
Hill was Arizona's fourth highest recruit for the 2018 class, and was hopeful to compete for snaps as a cornerback. He could have added size to a position group that will rely heavily on Jace Whittaker, Lorenzo Burns, Sammy Morrison, Tony Wallace and Malcolm Holland among others this season. Whittaker was picked as one of the most valuable Wildcats besides Khalil Tate.
Per Star writer Michael Lev, the Wildcats will also lose freshman edge rusher Jose Ramirez, who plans to transfer.
The Wildcats will begin Fall camp starting Thursday, Aug. 3.