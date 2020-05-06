Arizona signee Shontrail Key, a 6-7 converted basketball player, will be asked to help improve Wildcats' missing pass rush

Insert Key. The 6-foot-7-inch, 250-pound defensive end from Chicago’s Morgan Park High School is a converted basketball player who played just one season of prep football.

Key joins four other defensive line signees in Arizona’s 2020 recruiting class. New Mexico graduate transfer Aaron Blackwell, Florence native Regen Terry, Canadian edge rusher Paris Shand and three-star Southern California defensive tackle Dion Wilson will also try to improve a unit that has struggled significantly of late.

Key, who was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Stan Eggen, chose the Wildcats over Illinois and Southern Illinois.

Will he single-handedly change Arizona’s defensive line overnight? No. This isn’t basketball. It’s going to take a group effort — possibly over a few years — for the Wildcats to improve.

But Key could be an essential piece for UA’s success in the future.

The Star caught up with Key this week to talk about his hometown, his switch to football and his secret talent. Here’s what he had to say:

Why did you commit to Arizona?