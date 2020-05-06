Arizona signee Shontrail Key, a 6-7 converted basketball player, will be asked to help improve Wildcats' missing pass rush

Shontrail Key will be, well, the key to Arizona’s success on UA’s defensive line, whether that’s in 2020 or beyond.
Defense, especially stopping the run, has been one of Arizona’s bugaboos over the last decade.
Consider where the Wildcats have recently ranked in rush defense in the Pac-12:
2011: Eighth
2012: 11th
2013: Seventh
2014: 11th
2015: Ninth
2016: Ninth
2017: Ninth
2018: Eighth
2019: 11th
Arizona hasn’t finished in the top half of the conference’s rushing defense since the 2010 season, when it was known as the Pac-10. That year, the Wildcats also finished in the top half of the conference’s run defense ratings. They haven’t been back since.
Last season marked a low point, even by the UA’s standards. The Wildcats finished with just 17 sacks — last in the Pac-12 — and defensive coordinator Marcel Yates was fired late in the season.
His replacement, Paul Rhoads, wants to both bolster the defensive line’s size and depth and add an edge-rushing presence with outside linebackers.
Insert Key. The 6-foot-7-inch, 250-pound defensive end from Chicago’s Morgan Park High School is a converted basketball player who played just one season of prep football.
Key joins four other defensive line signees in Arizona’s 2020 recruiting class. New Mexico graduate transfer Aaron Blackwell, Florence native Regen Terry, Canadian edge rusher Paris Shand and three-star Southern California defensive tackle Dion Wilson will also try to improve a unit that has struggled significantly of late.
Key, who was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Stan Eggen, chose the Wildcats over Illinois and Southern Illinois.
Will he single-handedly change Arizona’s defensive line overnight? No. This isn’t basketball. It’s going to take a group effort — possibly over a few years — for the Wildcats to improve.
But Key could be an essential piece for UA’s success in the future.
The Star caught up with Key this week to talk about his hometown, his switch to football and his secret talent. Here’s what he had to say:
Why did you commit to Arizona?
A: “The reason why I wanted to commit to Arizona was because they were recruiting me since October, but I didn’t take my official visit until January, the week before signing day. They always contacted me and I had three home visits with them. It was just a good opportunity to fit in with the roster they have. The team is young and I have a good chance to develop, get better and have a chance to play. They were genuine to my family and showed a lot of support. It was the best situation for me.”
Growing up in Chicago, did you have a favorite college football team?
A: “Actually, when I was growing up, I first started playing football and then around the fourth or fifth grade, I focused on basketball, so my senior year of high school was my first year playing football.”
How did you adjust to the speed of the game at that level considering you were so green?
A: “I adjusted pretty quickly, but it was tough at the same time because I didn’t really know much. I relied on my athleticism and natural talents, but it was hard picking up things.”
What was the most challenging aspect of learning how to play defensive line?
A: “I struggled with staying low, taking on double-teams. That was pretty much it.”
Were you double-teamed in high school a considerable amount?
A: “Yeah, I was double-teamed a lot, especially when I started taking over games.”
What made you decide to play football?
A: “A lot of people kept telling me I should play and I just kept thinking about it. My expectations in basketball were high, but I wasn’t getting recruited. I want to play at the highest level in anything I do and basketball just wasn’t for me. I played football first, and I was always good growing up and playing football, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna give it another shot.’”
Did you have favorite NFL players growing up?
A: “I liked Devin Hester, Julius Peppers, Michael Vick. There were a few players.”
Were you a Bears fan?
A: “No, I was more into the Giants.”
How would you describe the communication between you and the coaches right now during quarantine?
A: “They can’t really talk to us right now, but before the virus, they just wanted me to work on having a good mindset and watch other players in the NFL and college. I’ve also been getting stronger and working on techniques, so it’s been a little bit of everything.”
Do you have any siblings?
A: “Yes, there’s nine of us.”
Are you the oldest?
A: “I’m right in the middle.”
How was your household with that many siblings?
A: “I didn’t live with all of my siblings, because some of us had different moms.”
Mostly boys?
A: “Yeah, mostly boys and then one girl. All my siblings don’t all live together, but we’re around each other a lot.”
Are any of them into sports?
A: “Nah. I’m the only sports one.”
What are your other siblings into?
A: “Music. My sister is really into hair. My other siblings are really into games and that’s pretty much it.”
Do you have any secret talents?
A: “Nah. But I know how to cook a little bit. I don’t know if I’m that good.”
What would you say is your best dish?
A: “Probably breakfast food or anything with eggs.”
What did you like the most about your visit to the UA?
A: “Pretty much everything. The main thing I liked was the vibe, being around campus and the players. The player I was with the most was Kyon (Barrs). He was cool and showed me a lot of things.”
Will you play defensive end when you get to UA?
A: “Yeah, I’ll be playing defensive end, because of my length and athleticism. I’ll be able to chase the quarterback and get around offensive tackles.”
What can Arizona fans expect from you?
A: “My goal is to be one of the best pass-rushers. I’ll also bring a lot of intensity to the game. That’s what I can do.”
