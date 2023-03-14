The Arizona Wildcats concluded their first spring practice Tuesday at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields. Here are notes and takeaways from the UA's first day day of spring ball:

* The Wildcats were not in full pads, but wore helmets, jerseys and pants. Arizona converted last season's Desert Swarm-style game uniforms to its practice uniforms.

* Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura weighed in at 211 pounds, nearly a 30-pound difference from his weight during spring ball last year. De Laura weighed 182 pounds when he first arrived to Tucson last spring.

* De Laura had a 20-yard run for a first down during a team segment.

* Second-year quarterback Noah Fifita was the second quarterback to participate in drills, while freshman and former four-star recruit Brayden Dorman was third. Fifita had an impressive Patrick Mahomes-esque side arm throw to receiver Chris Hunter.

* Fifita was intercepted by sophomore Ephesians Prysock during a 7-on-7 drill.

* Redshirt sophomore safety Isaiah Taylor, who made the game-sealing interception in the Territorial Cup win last season, recorded an interception in a one-on-one drill with star receiver Jacob Cowing.

* Arizona's first offensive line group during individual drills and team offense was left tackle Sam Langi, left guard Wendell Moe, center Josh Baker, right guard Jonah Savaiinaea and right tackle Joseph Borjon.

* Cowing had crisp footwork in drills. In a one-on-one matchup with cornerback Isaiah Rutherford, Cowing ran a curl route and earned about five or six yards of separation before bolting for a touchdown.

* Arizona's first defensive unit for team drills included Rutherford, Prysock, nickelback Treydan Stukes, safeties in Taylor and redshirt sophomore Dalton Johnson, linebackers Jacob Manu and Oregon transfer Justin Flowe, edge rusher and Cal transfer Orin Patu, Georgia transfer defensive tackle Bill Norton, sophomore defensive linemen Tai'ta'i Uiagalelei and Russell "Deuce" Davis.

* The second batch of defensive backs included cornerbacks Jay-Ayviauynn Celestine and Tacario Davis, nickelback Gunner Maldonado and safeties DJ Warnell and freshman Gavin Hunter from Hawaii.

* Tight end Tanner McLachlan is listed at the same weight from the 2022 season, but appears to have packed on more muscle since the end of last season.

* New defensive backs coach and longtime Desert Swarm-era assistant Duane Akina was among the loudest voices on the field Tuesday. The fiery Akina mostly worked alongside Chuck Cecil with Arizona's safeties.

* Freshman safety and former Chandler Hamilton star Genesis Smith's 6-2 frame, jersey number (12) and hair is akin to former UA star safety Adam Hall, who played under Mike Stoops.

* Kyle Ostendorp and Arizona's punters practiced their accuracy by punting tennis balls towards the end of practice.

* Former Arizona tight end Stacey Marshall, who transferred to his namesake Marshall last season, was in attendance for practice. Marshall will have his Pro Day leading up to the NFL draft next week at Marshall.