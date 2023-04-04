It was another cold and windy day when the Arizona Wildcats hit the field for their 10th practice of spring ball. Here are notable notes and takeaways from Tuesday's practice at Dick Tomey Practice Fields:

* Running back Michael Wiley was held out of practice. Jonah Coleman and Rayshon Luke took the bulk of the snaps at running back on Tuesday.

* Linebacker Jacob Manu remained sidelined with a right hand injury. He also missed the scrimmage on Saturday. Oregon transfer Justin Flowe and Washington transfer Daniel Heimuli started at linebacker. Flowe sacked quarterback Jayden de Laura.

* After sitting out for over a week with a hamstring injury, tight end Tanner McLachlan returned to practice and the starting lineup.

* Jonah Savaiinaea, who started at right guard last season, started at right tackle again alongside right guard Sam Langi, center Josh Baker, left guard Wendell Moe and left tackle Joe Borjon.

* Kicker Tyler Loop made a 50-yard field goal attempt. In the last two seasons, Loop didn't attempt a field goal 50 yards or longer. During the span, Loop is 7-for-9 on field goals 40-49 yards. His career long is 48 yards.

* Two local products appeared in Arizona's team segments: cornerback and ex-Cienega Bobcat CJ Flores, along with defensive lineman and former Canyon del Oro Dorado Chase Randall. Flores recorded a pass breakup.