Arizona kicked off the final week of spring ball on Monday with an abbreviated practice. Here are a few important items of information from a warm and shortened Monday afternoon practice at Dick Tomey Practice Fields:

* Running backs Michael Wiley, DJ Williams, Rayshon "Speedy" Luke and true freshman Brandon Johnson were sidelined with injuries. The only scholarship running backs available on Monday were Jonah Coleman and Tucson native Stevie Rocker. Walk-on Nazar Bombata also took reps at running back.

* Defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei missed his second straight practice with an injury. Tight end Tyler Powell was also not dressed in full pads. Freshman linebacker Kamuela Ka'aihue, who exited the scrimmage on Saturday with a right leg injury, remained sidelined.