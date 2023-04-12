Arizona completed its final spring practice of 2023 on Wednesday, and the Wildcats had a special visitor in attendance. Here are notes and takeaways as the UA gears up for the spring game on Saturday at Arizona Stadium:

* Super Bowl-winning head coach and future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick was in attendance on Wednesday. Belichick, an eight-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Associated Press Coach of the Year recipient, joined Brian Billick, Pete Carroll and Zac Taylor as notable NFL coaches to travel to Tucson for spring practice this year. Fisch spent one season under Belichick as the New England Patriots' quarterbacks coach, before taking over at the UA. The Patriots practiced in Tucson during the fall leading up to their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

* Freshman cornerback Tacario Davis started opposite of Ephesians Prysock during team periods. Davis, Prysock, safeties Gunner Maldonado and Isaiah Taylor and nickel back Treydan Stukes were the starters in Arizona's secondary on Wednesday. Davis had an interception during a red-zone 7-on-7 segment at the end of practice.

* UA star receiver Jacob Cowing scored what appeared to be an 85-90-yard touchdown, after a series of broken tackles and juking Taylor down the sideline.

* Freshman walk-on receiver Devin Hyatt, brother of Biletnikoff Award winner and former Tennessee Volunteer Jalin Hyatt, had an impressive 20-yard acrobatic catch over two defenders.

* Fellow walk-on Chris Hunter also had a nifty high-point catch from quarterback Noah Fifita down the sideline.