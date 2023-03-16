The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second spring practice Thursday at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields. Here are notes and takeaways from Day 2 of spring ball:

* UA quarterback Jayden de Laura completed a 54-yard post for a touchdown to receiver Jacob Cowing.

* Arizona's second unit on the offensive line included freshman right tackle Rhino Tapa'toutai, right guard Leif Magnuson, center Grayson Stovall, left guard JT Hand — who played center last season — and left tackle Jacob Reece.

* Former Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill and kicker Lucas Havrisik attended practice on Thursday. Berryhill's younger brother, Sabino High School receiver Shamar Berryhill, was offered by the Wildcats last summer; Shamar Berryhill was on the sidelines for the UA's practice, along with fellow Berryhill bro Savaughn Berryhill, also a receiver at Sabino.

* Arizona running backs Jonah Coleman and DJ Williams had several breakout runs, including a 55-yard run by Williams during the Wildcats' team session. Coleman had an impressive 25-yard run by shedding defenders and find space.

* Defensive line coach Ricky Hunley missed Thursday's practice after undergoing knee surgery. UA running backs coach Scottie Graham worked with the defensive line throughout the practice.

* Defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei intercepted a pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.

* Arizona's second defensive unit consisted of cornerbacks Charles Yates and Northern Arizona transfer — and former Cienega High School standout — CJ Flores, safeties Gunner Maldonado and D.J. Warnell, nickelback Martell Irby, linebackers Kamuela Ka'aihue and Ammon Allen, edge rusher Orin Patu, UCLA transfer defensive tackle Tyler Manoa, defensive tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika and defensive end Jeremy Mercier.

* Patu, Kongaika, Manoa and edge rusher Sterling Lane was another defensive line combination the Wildcats put out during their team segment.

* Manoa ended practice with a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.

* Arizona running back Nazar Bombata converted to linebacker.

* The Wildcats hosted roughly 20 recruits on Thursday, including several players from Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School.

* Arizona defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson wore crutches on the sideline and favored his left foot. Senior linebacker Anthony Solomon was spotted wearing an arm sling.

* New defensive assistant Duane Akina helped out tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Jordan Paopao during special teams segments. The Wildcats worked on punt protection. Arizona defensive tackle and Georgia transfer Bill Norton, Manoa and Kongaika were used as the punter's shield.