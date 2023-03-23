Arizona wrapped up its fifth spring ball practice of 2023. Here are notes and takeaways from Thursday night at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center and Dick Tomey Practice Fields.

* In Arizona's first team segment, Russell Davis II, UCLA transfer Tyler Manoa, Tai'ta'i Uiagelelei and Sterling Lane II started on the defensive line. For the second practice in a row, Washington linebacker Daniel Heimuli started alongside Jacob Manu. Oregon transfer Justin Flowe started at "Mike" linebacker for the second team segment.

* Second-year receiver AJ Jones had probably his best practice this spring, hauling in a 40-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown pass, then later high-pointing a ball over cornerback Tacario Davis for a touchdown.

* Arizona's consistent starting trio at wide receiver has been Tetairoa McMillan, Jacob Cowing and slot receiver Kevin Green Jr. The second-string group on Thursday featured true freshmen Malachi Riley and 6-4, 194-pound walk-on Devin Hyatt and walk-on and Phoenix-area native Jaden Clark, who changed his jersey number from 26 to 13 since Tuesday. Hyatt, an IMG Academy (Florida) product, is the younger brother of Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver from Tennessee, Jalin Hyatt. Clark had an impressive bobbled touchdown catch in one-on-one drills.

* McMillan had an eyebrow-raising one-handed touchdown catch over junior-college transfer Charles Yates Jr.

* Redshirt sophomore safety Isaiah Taylor intercepted quarterback Jayden de Laura on a deep ball down the sideline during the Wildcats' 7-on-7 segment. Taylor picked off backup quarterback Noah Fifita later on in practice.

* Edge rusher Sterling Lane II recorded a pass breakup and a sack during team drill.

* Cornerback Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine — nicknamed "G7" — and defensive tackle Tia Savea stayed on the sidelines during practice to rehab their injuries.

* Tight end Tanner McLachlan suited up for practice, but was limited for undisclosed reasons. McLachlan didn't participate in team offense drills and didn't condition after practice. Sophomore Keyan Burnett took the bulk of the reps at tight end.

* Super Bowl-winning coaches Brian Billick and Mike Smith attended Arizona's practice on Thursday. Billick and Smith are in Tucson for Arizona's "Be a P.R.O." Coaching Clinic on Friday and Saturday.

* Chandler wide receiver Jaxon Branch, who is being recruited by UA and Arizona State, and three-star Gilbert safety Donovan Aidoo were among the latest recruits on the sidelines for spring ball.

* Five-star edge rusher and Salpointe Catholic star Elijah Rushing attended practice once again on Thursday. He's been to a few this spring.