Arizona held its first scrimmage under the lights of Arizona Stadium on Saturday.

Here are notable takeaways from the Wildcats' ninth spring practice:

* Star sophomore offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea started at right tackle for the first drive. Arizona's starting offensive line unit featured Savaiinaea, right guard Sam Langi, center Josh Baker, left guard Wendell Moe and left tackle Joseph Borjon.

* The second offensive line was right tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai, right guard Leif Magnuson, center Grayson Stovall, left guard JT Hand and left tackle Jacob Reece.

* Quarterback Jayden de Laura bolted for a 13-yard run, then ran for an 18-yard touchdown on third down to end the first drive.

* Arizona's starting defense on Saturday was edge rusher Orin Patu, defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, Georgia transfer defensive tackle Bill Norton, Russell Davis II, linebackers Justin Flowe and Daniel Heimuli, cornerbacks Ephesians Prysock and junior-college transfer Charles Yates Jr., nickel back Treydan Stukes and safeties Isaiah Taylor and Gunner Maldonado. "Will" linebacker Jacob Manu didn't practice on Saturday because of a hand injury and is expected to return on Tuesday.

* Running back Jonah Coleman took a swing pass to the left side for a 20-yard touchdown.

* Sophomore receiver Tetairoa McMillan had the highlight of the scrimmage, a 50-yard one-handed, turn-around catch down the sideline akin to the famous Odell Beckham Jr. catch with the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. McMillan double-downed with another one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone on the following play for a touchdown; both passes were thrown by backup quarterback Noah Fifita.

* Arizona freshman linebacker Kamuela Ka'aihue stuffed fellow newcomer Brandon Johnson for a TFL.

* Former UCLA Bruin and nickel back Martell Irby intercepted a pass thrown by freshman Brayden Dorman in the back of the end zone.