Arizona Stadium to get new turf before Cats begin 2022 football season; no grass, alas

Having turf at Arizona Stadium enables the football team to utilize it for practice and conditioning – even in the immediate aftermath of summer monsoons. The stadium also is able to hosts summer camps and university events such as graduation ceremonies.

The new turf surface will be technologically superior to its predecessor. Ideally, it will be easier on athletes’ joints and not quite as hot under the Southern Arizona sun.

“It’s improved so much over these last 8-10 years,” Heeke said. “The performance and safety levels are so much better than they were.”

Heeke said he and his staff “continue to talk through” what the field will look like, but they have the basic concept. The turf will be green and will feature UA colors. It also will continue to “incorporate the ‘Bear Down’ theme,” Heeke said.

The new turf will be paid for fully through the athletics operations budget, Heeke said.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.