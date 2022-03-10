 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Stadium to get new turf before Cats begin 2022 football season; no grass, alas
The UA is replacing its old FieldTurf system at a cost of roughly $1 million.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

It was time.

The faded, worn-out turf at Arizona Stadium is being replaced. A new synthetic surface will be installed in May and will be ready for use before the Wildcats begin training camp in early August.

The turf will cost more than $1 million, UA athletic director Dave Heeke told the Star. The projected budget on the UA planning, design and construction web page is $1.4 million.

“We’ve done all the tests,” Heeke said in a phone interview. “It’s reached its full life span, and it’s time for a replacement.”

A FieldTurf CoolPlay surface was installed in 2013 at a cost of $1 million. It replaced a natural-grass surface.

Many UA fans were pining for a return to a grass field. Heeke said the university strongly considered that option but elected to stick with turf, which is less expensive to maintain.

“We evaluated both grass and turf,” Heeke said. “The grass is a really significant overhaul, and you have challenges with that seasonally.

“There’s limitations when you put grass in. ... There’s significant upkeep and costs with grass surfaces.”

Having turf at Arizona Stadium enables the football team to utilize it for practice and conditioning – even in the immediate aftermath of summer monsoons. The stadium also is able to hosts summer camps and university events such as graduation ceremonies.

The new turf surface will be technologically superior to its predecessor. Ideally, it will be easier on athletes’ joints and not quite as hot under the Southern Arizona sun.

“It’s improved so much over these last 8-10 years,” Heeke said. “The performance and safety levels are so much better than they were.”

Heeke said he and his staff “continue to talk through” what the field will look like, but they have the basic concept. The turf will be green and will feature UA colors. It also will continue to “incorporate the ‘Bear Down’ theme,” Heeke said.

The new turf will be paid for fully through the athletics operations budget, Heeke said.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Rams' McVay coming to Tucson

One of the best coaches in football is coming to Tucson to participate in a clinic later this month.

Sean McVay, coach of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, will participate in Arizona’s “Be a P.R.O. Coaching Clinic” on March 25-26, the program announced Wednesday.

The clinic is for youth, high school and college coaches. Other special guests include former Florida coach Steve Spurrier, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Philadelphia Eagles strength coach Ted Rath and Dallas Cowboys special-teams coordinator John Fassel.

UA coach Jedd Fisch worked under McVay with the Rams in 2018 and ’19. They reached the Super Bowl after the ’18 season and won it this past season. McVay’s .679 regular-season winning percentage ranks 10th all time (minimum 50 games).

The costs for the clinic range from $95 for individual coaches to $500 for groups of six or seven. The clinic includes meals, a guest social and access to Arizona’s spring football practices on those dates.

