Arizona Stadium will soon be packed with cardboard cutouts; here's how to buy one
Arizona Stadium will soon be packed with cardboard cutouts; here's how to buy one

  • Updated

Cardboard cutouts of fans sit in the seats at Petco Park before Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

 Gregory Bull / The Associated Press

No fans are allowed inside Arizona Stadium for the 2020 college football season. 

However, not all the seats will be empty.

The UA athletic department announced Sunday that it is selling cardboard cutouts that will be placed in the stands for the Wildcats' home football games. For $99 (end zone) or $55 (west sideline), the UA will face cutouts of fans — and their pets — inside the stadium. For an extra $25 shipping fee, the UA will mail fans their cutouts at the end of the season. 

Cutouts can be purchased here. Fans who order before Nov. 11 will see their cutouts in the stands for the team's Nov. 14 opener. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more; email CatsInfo@arizona.edu for more information. 

The UA is selling customizable fan cutouts that will be placed inside Arizona Stadium for the 2020 football season. 

The two-dimensional cardboard cutouts have become ubiquitous during the COVID-19 pandemic. Major League Baseball and NFL teams have filled their otherwise-empty stadiums with images of their fans, using the money made from sales to offset staggering financial losses. UA officials have painted a bleak financial picture even the return of football, which is an economic driver for most universities.

The Wildcats will play a seven-game, conference-only football season starting Nov. 7 at Utah. 

