Arizona starting left tackle Jordan Morgan out for opener; is receiver Jamarye Joiner back?

LAS VEGAS – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ season opener against BYU at Allegiant Stadium:

* UA starting left tackle Jordan Morgan is not suited up. Morgan suffered a lower-leg injury late in training camp. Left guard Donovan Laie, who has ample experience at tackle, will slide into Morgan’s spot. Josh Baker will start at left guard.

* Receiver Jamarye Joiner is dressed, a surprising development given that he didn’t participate in any team drills in training camp while recovering from foot surgery. Joiner participated in warmups. It’s unclear whether he’ll play. He was targeting a return in Week 3 or 4.

* As expected, quarterback Gunner Cruz took the first-team reps. He will start. The plan is for Will Plummer to also play, but that could change depending on how the game goes.

* It appears that Treshaun Hayward will get the start at middle linebacker. He had been listed as a co-starter with fellow newcomer and MAC alum Jerry Roberts. Hayward arrived later than planned this summer but has worked his way up the depth chart.