 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona starting left tackle Jordan Morgan out for opener; is receiver Jamarye Joiner back?
editor's pick

Arizona starting left tackle Jordan Morgan out for opener; is receiver Jamarye Joiner back?

090521-tuc-spt-uafbfans-p1

Arizona wide receiver Jaden Mitchell leaps for a catch in the back of the end zone as the Wildcats prepared for Saturday’s season opener against BYU in Las Vegas. Saturday’s game was still being played when the Star went to press. For complete coverage, visit Tucson.com.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

LAS VEGAS – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ season opener against BYU at Allegiant Stadium:

* UA starting left tackle Jordan Morgan is not suited up. Morgan suffered a lower-leg injury late in training camp. Left guard Donovan Laie, who has ample experience at tackle, will slide into Morgan’s spot. Josh Baker will start at left guard.

* Receiver Jamarye Joiner is dressed, a surprising development given that he didn’t participate in any team drills in training camp while recovering from foot surgery. Joiner participated in warmups. It’s unclear whether he’ll play. He was targeting a return in Week 3 or 4.

* As expected, quarterback Gunner Cruz took the first-team reps. He will start. The plan is for Will Plummer to also play, but that could change depending on how the game goes.

* It appears that Treshaun Hayward will get the start at middle linebacker. He had been listed as a co-starter with fellow newcomer and MAC alum Jerry Roberts. Hayward arrived later than planned this summer but has worked his way up the depth chart.

* Kicker Lucas Havrisik had no trouble whatsoever hitting the net from beyond 50 yards during warmups. He could be good up to 60 inside the dome.

Be sure to follow @TheWildcaster and @MichaelJLev for updates during and after game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News