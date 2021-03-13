Arizona strength coach Tyler Owens aims to bring Tuscaloosa toughness to Tucson

What was it like to be part of the greatest dynasty in college football history?

A: “It was just an unbelievable experience. Getting to see what it takes in a lot of different areas to be successful. You can’t really pinpoint one area. When you’re a part of that at Alabama, you see the hard work, the dedication, the attention to detail, the demand for excellence, the standard, the culture that it takes to have that kind of success.

“You see these high-caliber players work harder than anybody in the country. When you put talent and hard work together, it’s pretty hard to beat. That’s been their M.O. Recruit some highly talented players and then just outwork everybody in the country. When you do that ... it’s amazing what can happen.

“That’s one of the biggest things that I want to bring to Arizona. If you put your head down and work and buy in, trust and believe in the philosophy that Coach Fisch has, the amount of success we can have as a team and a program is however much we want to have.

“One of my biggest sayings is, ‘Every thank-you comes with an IOU.’ I’m forever thankful for my time and every experience and lesson learned at Alabama. I owe Alabama. I owe them to be my best and to bring those experiences to Arizona and help these kids be their best.”