Arizona suspends offensive lineman Edgar Burrola for violating COVID-19 protocols

“It's my job to protect and uphold that protocol for everybody else that's involved in this organization — players, coaches, administrators, medical (personnel). You've got coaches’ families.

“If you're not gonna pay attention to the protocol, wear a mask, all that other stuff, we just can't have you around.”

Arizona has announced that three players have tested positive for the virus since workouts began. The training is voluntary, and UA athletic director Dave Heeke has said multiple times that student-athletes can opt out of them without repercussions. Sumlin reiterated that sentiment Tuesday, saying that "a couple" players have elected not to participate.

Burrola, 21, implied in tweets that his scholarship had been reduced because he voiced concerns about his safety. The Pac-12 said earlier this month that it will honor scholarships of "student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics during the coming academic year because of safety concerns about COVID-19," adding that they would also remain in good standing with their teams.