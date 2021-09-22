Arizona tackle Edgar Burrola enters NCAA transfer portal, depleting Wildcats' OL depth

Arizona offensive lineman Edgar Burrola has entered the NCAA transfer portal, likely putting an end to his sometimes-tumultuous time as a Wildcat.

Burrola, a fifth-year junior from Las Vegas, appeared in one game this season, playing 23 snaps off the bench against San Diego State. He had earned a place on the second team after being reinstated from suspension and rebuilding his body.

Burrola was suspended for the 2020 season after a dispute with the UA medical staff over its COVID-19 protocols. Burrola returned for spring practice and impressed the new coaching staff, earning praise from offensive line coach Brennan Carroll.

After splitting time at right tackle with Paiton Fears in 2019, Burrola settled into a backup role behind Fears, who has been one of Arizona’s most improved linemen. But Burrola was firmly in the top eight up front and subbed at left tackle when Jordan Morgan couldn’t finish the SDSU game.