Arizona tailback Bam Smith is latest Wildcat to enter NCAA transfer portal
Arizona sophomore Bam Smith scores against Texas Tech during the 2019 season.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona running back Darrius "Bam" Smith is transferring from the program after four seasons with the Wildcats.

Smith's name appeared in the transfer portal late Tuesday night, although Smith has yet to make a formal announcement via his social media. 

Smith opted out of the 2020 season and returned to the Wildcats for 2021, where the redshirt sophomore played mostly on the special teams unit. He totaled 59 kick returns yards and four rushing yards in seven games.

Upon arriving in Tucson in 2018, Smith, a three-star recruit out of Pearland, Texas, made a quick impact his freshman year. He appeared in four games and was able to preserve his redshirt while also posting 23 carries, 98 yards and one touchdown on the ground. 

The following season in 2019, Smith ranked second on the team in yards per carry (6.0) and fifth in rushing yards (203). He was also a receiving threat out of the backfield with 12 receptions for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Smith joins a handful of other Wildcats to enter the transfer portal since the season ended, including Jaden Mitchell, Rourke Freeburg and Malik Hausman.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

