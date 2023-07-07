Arizona is in position to land another high-level in-state recruit for its 2024 recruiting class, after four-star Phoenix-area quarterback Demond Williams announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he's decommitting from Ole Miss.

Williams, who committed to the Rebels over the UA in December, said his "recruitment (is) 100% open." Williams also holds offers from UCLA, Purdue, Michigan State, BYU and Oregon, among others.

Williams' departure from Ole Miss comes less than a month after 2025 four-star quarterback Austin Simmons committed to the Rebels and reclassified an unprecedented two classes to join the team this season.

The 5-11, 180-pound Williams is rated by 247Sports.com as the third-best prospect from Arizona and the 17th-best quarterback nationally for the '24 recruiting cycle; Rivals.com lists him as four-star quarterback.

In three seasons at Chandler Basha High Schoo, Williams passed for 6,785 yards, 59 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while rushing for 1,647 yards and 22 scores.

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has a philosophy of signing at least one quarterback for every recruiting class, and the Wildcats currently don't have a quarterback commit yet. The Wildcats signed current backup quarterbacks Noah Fifita ('22) and Brayden Dorman ('23) in the previous two classes.