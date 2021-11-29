 Skip to main content
Arizona TE Stacey Marshall, CB Javione Carr put names in NCAA transfer portal
Tight end Stacey Marshall provided the biggest highlight of the spring game, catching a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gunner Cruz.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Two Arizona football players have entered the NCAA transfer portal as an offseason of change at the UA and across college football gets underway.

The two players who are known to have put their names in the portal are tight end Stacey Marshall and cornerback Javione Carr.

Marshall came to Arizona from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College in 2020. He played in seven games over the past two seasons but did not record any statistics.

“I would like to announce my intentions to enter the transfer portal,” Marshall tweeted. “I have become a better player and man during my time at the University of Arizona. I’m proud to be receiving my degree in March and have one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.”

Carr was part of the 2021 signing class. He joined the program in mid-December, before Jedd Fisch was hired as coach. Carr, who’s from Arlington, Texas, did not appear in a game this season.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

